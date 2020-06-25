TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 71 – Fraser Mulholland, Vancouver Golf Tour

Week two of the PGA TOUR return finds us talking about efficient golf, including the win by Webb Simpson and runner-up finish by Abraham Ancer. Of course it was not the only story of the week as the PGA TOUR had their first on-site positive test for COVID-19 and Brooks Koepka takes on Nick Faldo over the role of television analysts.

Chris Kirk wins on the Korn Ferry Tour on the heels of time away from golf to deal with alcohol dependency and depression. As a result, we discuss the “human” factor of golf pros.

We also chat about the decision to have no fans at the PGA Championship and the possibility that the Ryder Cup will be delayed.

Fraser Mulholland, the Commissioner and President of the Vancouver Golf Tour, joins us in the feature interview. He shares the origins of the tour, its role in developing players on Canada’s west coast, and the loyalty of the players, including those like Adam Hadwin, and Nick Taylor who recently played two events on the circuit while on hiatus from the PGA TOUR.

We preview the Travelers Championship, play a fun game of “Would You Rather?” (golf edition) and dig into a packed Mail Bag.

This week reader questions ranged in topics from best LPGA events to attend, will Webb Simpson have a Hall of Fame worthy career, the appropriate tees for juniors, and our worst personal swing thoughts.

