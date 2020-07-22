TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 75 – Ralph Bauer, PGA TOUR Coach

It’s a slightly shorter show this week as Scott is the solo host with Stefan on vacation. He handles the mail bag including questions on new wedge performance, simulating competition in practice, and some thoughts on pros and temper tantrums.

The core of the show is a feature interview with PGA of Canada professional Ralph Bauer, a full-time PGA TOUR Coach. He shares what it is like to be out on tour, what working with pros looks like compared to amateurs, how he approaches coaching golf, comments on the state of golf in Canada, and also gives some insight on ways to acquire and retain new golfers.

The tip of the week outlines ways to be better at chipping by having more control over where you land the golf ball.

TeeTalk Episode 75, Ralph Bauer, PGA TOUR Coach

