TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 84 – Conrad Shindler – Korn Ferry Tour Winner

A lot to dig into this week as we wrap-up the U.S. Open at Winged Foot and the notable victory by Bryson DeChambeau.

We process the impact of his win, if it changes the game, the prospects of Matt Wolff, and dig through our picks, surprises, and disappointments for the week.

Joining us for the feature interview is Conrad Shindler, a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and former PGA Winner. Conrad, a Dallas resident, wanders through many topics with us, from his take-aways from the U.S. Open, his deep love of the Dallas Stars, his time spent on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, and the interesting way he occupied his time and generated revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown. It’s a fun interview and I think you’ll enjoying getting to know him.

Birdie vs Bogey returns (U.S. Open edition) and in the MailBag we talk dual drivers, drinks at the turn, will Bryson win one of the next two Masters, and will Matt Wolf ever win a major.

In the Tip of The Week we talk about the effort it takes to make a meaningful change in the golf swing.

