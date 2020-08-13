TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 78 – Taylor Pendrith, Crushing It On The Korn Ferry Tour

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith returns to the show on the back of of a magnificent run of play on the Korn Ferry Tour where he occupies a top 5 spot on their Money List. The Mackenzie Tour winner from Richmond Hill, Ontario takes us inside his run of four consecutive top 3 finishes, the Covid-19 Tour bubble, and his thoughts on the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot that he has qualified for. We also discuss the golf course this week at the Albertsons Boise Open, and how he will use his extra season on the Korn Ferry Tour to prepare for an ascension to the PGA TOUR.

We wrap up the thrilling PGA Championship, examine the collapse of Lydia Ko at the Marathon Classic, preview the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship, and reveal the latest equipment introductions from four golf companies.

For fun we make up some new Rules of Golf to spice up the game and decide what the working fate would be for some pros if they were not playing golf.

The Tip of the Week has us discussing posture, and the Mail Bag has us talking about what attracts us to a golf course, what we think the future holds for Collin Morikawa, how long you should warm-up for a tournament round, how to get on private golf clubs, and whether a golf simulator if a good investment.

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.