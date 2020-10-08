TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 86 – Chris Cook, OHL Equipment Manager (Kingston Frontenacs)

It’s draft week for the National Hockey League so we thought we would take a related detour on this week’s show.

Chris Cook, current Head Equipment Manager for the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs, joins as as the feature the guest. An avid golfer, “Cookie” as he is known shares insight from his golf travels while working hockey equipment roles for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, Hockey Canada, and in the OHL.

We wrap up the wins by Sergio Garcia and Mel Reid on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour, respectively, and preview the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

We play a little “Who Wins” where we match up LPGA and PGA Tour players and decide who would take down the match, and address your short game in the tip of the week.

The Mail Bag is full of great questions about Indoor Simulators, fake Azaleas at the upcoming Masters, pro win celebratory beverages, JT vs Rory at The Masters, and music selections for the golf course.

TeeTalk Ep. 86 – Chris Cook, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

