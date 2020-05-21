With some of the game’s top male players returning to golf this past week at the TaylorMade Driving For Relief Charity event, we have Tournament Director Ryan Hart on the podcast to give us the inside scoop. He shares how it came together, the issues that had to be resolved to make it happen, and things learned from it that could be used for other events moving forward.

Hart’s main role with the PGA TOUR is the Tournament Director for their showcase event, The Players Championship. He gives us his perspective from the tournament this year as the event came to a sudden halt, the epic level of logistics to make the championship happen, and how they are working to make one of the biggest events in golf better each season.

Outside the interview there is plenty to talk about as golf courses in Canada open up under new Covid-19 restrictions. After getting out to play ourselves, we lay out our impression of golf played in a new way.

We also discuss recent decisions by the USGA to run only four championships in 2020, with no qualifiers, our impressions of the Driving for Relief Match, and have a preview of The Match II – Champions For Charity with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Payton Manning.

TeeTalk Ep. 66 – Ryan Hart, The Players Championship Tournament Director

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.