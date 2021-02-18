TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 102 – Christine Fraser, Golf Architect; Happy Gilmore 25th Trivia, Pebble Wrap-up

The future of golf is in the spotlight this week with the unique perspective of an architect who has played the game at a high level, seen and worked on some of the best courses in the game, and strives to make the game accessible and attractive to all.

Canadian Christine Fraser joins us with her thoughtful look at golf, what it has meant for her, and the potential it holds. It’s a conversation we think you’ll enjoy.

We celebrate the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore with a trivia game, gives out pars, birdies, and bogies for the week that was, chat a little about Riviera G&CC, and take on an extra full Mail Bag.

If you want to know our go-to coffee orders, a listener asks, and we trundle through questions on preferred golf shoe brands, some favourite courses in Canada’s National Capital, alignment aids on putters, how many clubs a beginning golfer needs, and what we love more – par 3s, 4s, or 5s?

TeeTalk Ep. 102 – Christine Fraser

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

