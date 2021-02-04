TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 100 – The 12-Guest Celebration

Many, many people have contributed to the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast in the first two years of production so we decided to celebrate our 100th episode with a selection of them.

It’s the most eclectic show ever with guests that include parents, adminstators of the golf, LPGA and PGA TOUR caddies, media members, top amateurs, plus teaching and playing professionals.

We take on the news of the day, and catch up with all our guests in locations ranging from the Waste Management Phoenix Open to the Jones Cup Invitational.

You’ll hear thoughts and discussions on: the Rules of Golf (yes, Reed talk), the status of World Long Driving Championships and the RBC Canadian Open, an insiders look at the first LPGA Tour event of the season, the feel this week in Phoenix for the PGA TOUR, updates on the 2021 Flagstick Open, where Team Canada member are playing this week, the playing status of a former Big Break winner, and insightful thoughts on the game and the year ahead from award-winning PGA of Canada Professionals.

Settle in, it’s a lengthy show, but a whole lot of fun as we welcome guest after guest.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode #100: The Celebration

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



