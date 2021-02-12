TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 101 – Brad Lawrence Returns as Do A Number of Tour Pros, In Their Own Ways

After only a brief stop on the show in Episode 100, our celebration episode, PGA of Canada Professional Brad Lawrence is back for a full interview. The Associate Professional at the highly-regarded Hamilton Golf & Country Club, the site of Rory McIlroy’s RBC Canadian Open win in 2019, Brad shares his insight on junior golf development and much more.

Outside of the interview we explore the decision by the PGA of America to allow rangefinders, the return of Annika Sorenstam to the LPGA, and the stories from the men’s tournaments in Phoenix and Saudi Arabia where Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson prevailed.

The Mail Bag sees us answer questions about the possibility of rangefinders on the PGA TOUR, is it possible to make a good golf movie, what are the youthful golf brands, the pros and cons of hitting golf balls off of turf versus mats, and would TPC Scottsdale be suited for a 2-player team event.

We take a quick look at the early part of the backswing in the Tip of the Week.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 101: Brad Lawrence

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

