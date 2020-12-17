TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 95 – 2020 Year In Review

It’s time to wrap up the year with the 49th TeeTalk podcast of 2020.

We wrap up the pro season with analysis of the DP World Tour Championship and what the Race To Dubai win means for Lee Westwood, give our takes on the United States Women’s Open and preview the CME Group Tour Championship.

We discuss some players making equipment changes for 2021, including Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, and how it may affect them.

Taking it down memory lane, we each share our memorable moments of the year including our favourite guests and conversations, stories of the year, players, courses we played, and pro golf tournaments.

For fun we pick out Christmas gifts for some of the best golfers in the game. What would you buy for DJ, Brooks, Rory, Bryson, or Tiger?

In the MailBag we talk Flagstick-run tournaments for 2021, who will be a breakout player next year, what the future holds for touching pins, the immediate future for the RBC Canadian Open, and what we’re excited to see in golf next season.

Thank you to all our guest and listeners for the 2020 season. We look forward to providing more entertaining and informative shows for you in 2021.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 95 – 2020 Year In Review

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 68 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

