TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 97 – Canadian & LPGA Member Jaclyn Lee

It’s a tale of the two sides of golf on this week’s TeeTalk podcast.

Canada’s Jaclyn Lee, one of the most talented young players on the LPGA Tour, joins us for the feature interview. She shares her origin story in golf, the dedication it took to advance to be a part of Team Canada and earn a scholarship to Ohio State University, the decision to turn pro early, and then the roadblocks she has faced to start her pro career. Through it all she has tackled it with as much positivity as possible and we think you will enjoy her story.

On the flip-side there were a few mis-steps in the game this week as we take on the impact of the homophobic slur uttered by Justin Thomas at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the reaction to two of golf’s iconic players receiving a U.S. Presidential honour a day after historic events at the U.S. Capitol Building, and the PGA of America’s adjustment in their Championship schedule.

We do break down the Sentry Tournament of Champions, look ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and glance past the HBO documentary on Tiger Woods.

In the Mail Bag we take on questions about uncommon golf betting games, driver fitting without launch monitors, and even get asked to make some golf honeymoon suggestions.

It’s a big and thought-provoking episode.

TeeTalk Episode 97 – Jaclyn Lee, LPGA TOUR Member

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms.

