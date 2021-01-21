TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 98 – Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade Golf

Things are a little less turbulent in golf this week but there is plenty to talk about with the return of the LPGA, PGA TOUR Champions, and European Tour, along with continued play from the PGA TOUR.

We jump into more remnants of the Justin Thomas fallout, and ponder how Kevin Na has gone from fan heel to hero, as he earns his 5th PGA TOUR win.

Stefan challenges Scott to recall PGA TOUR winners from 2020 (you can likely smell the smoke from his churning brain), and the lads give parting thoughts of the final part of the HBO Tiger Woods documentary.

For the feature interview we welcome Tomo Bystedt, the Director of Product Creation for Metalwoods at TaylorMade Golf to detail their work on the SIM2 line-up. That includes inside details about working with the top players in the game.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions on celebrities playing golf, 2021 golf technology we are anticipating, the virtual PGA Show, how many times we think Brooke Henderson will win this year, and whether we’d rather play alone or with a random person.

TeeTalk Episode 98 – Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade Golf Director of Product Creation/Metals

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries.

