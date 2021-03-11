TeeTalk Episode 105: Brad Fritsch, Korn Ferry Tour Winner / The Players Championship Preview

Brad Fritsch is back. The Korn Ferry Tour winner and past PGA TOUR member last made a show appearance in May, 2019 and he returns to grace us with his thoughts on a wide range of topics.

Never short on well though-out opinions, Fritsch digs in with us on topics like Bryson DeChambeau, distance in golf, the cancellation of the 2021 RBC Canadian Open, The Players Championship and who the TPC Sawgrass course favours, his playing plans for the season, and his recent experience attending a live NHL game in the Covid-era.

As usual we draft up some picks for the week, assigns scores to some of the most notable current golf topics, and take on your questions, including ranking some large pizza chains (??).

In the Tip of The Week we talk Ball Position and what it can impact in the golf swing.

TeeTalk Episode 105: Brad Fritsch

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

