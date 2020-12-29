The Five Most Popular TeeTalk Podcasts for 2020

The tallies are in and we have the list of the five most popular episodes of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast for 2020.

After 49 episodes this year the top five Podcasts, as decided by total listeners per episode, were:

TeeTalk Episode 54: Casey Ward – PGA of Canada Teaching Professional

James Duthie (Photo: TSN)

2. TeeTalk Episode 62: James Duthie, TSN Host

3. TeeTalk Episode 53: Craig Loughry – Golf Ontario on the World Handicap System and the Ontario Open

Mel Reid & Ryan Desveaux

4. TeeTalk Episode 87: Mel Reid & Caddy Ryan Desveaux

Kyle Peters and Corey Conners

5. TeeTalk Episode 51: Kyle Peters, Caddy To Corey Conners, On The Waste Management Phoenix Open

