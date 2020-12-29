fbpx
What's New?

The Five Most Popular TeeTalk Podcasts for 2020

December 29, 2020 Scott MacLeod Podcast 0

The tallies are in and we have the list of the five most popular episodes of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast for 2020.

After 49 episodes this year the top five Podcasts, as decided by total listeners per episode, were:

  1. TeeTalk Episode 54: Casey Ward – PGA of Canada Teaching Professional
TeeTalk Episode 54 – Casey Ward
James Duthie (Photo: TSN)

2. TeeTalk Episode 62: James Duthie, TSN Host

TeeTalk Episode 62 – James Duthie

3. TeeTalk Episode 53: Craig Loughry – Golf Ontario on the World Handicap System and the Ontario Open

TeeTalk Episode 53 – Craig Loughry
Mel Reid & Ryan Desveaux

4. TeeTalk Episode 87: Mel Reid & Caddy Ryan Desveaux

TeeTalk Episode 87 – Mel Reid & Ryan Desveaux
Kyle Peters and Corey Conners

5. TeeTalk Episode 51: Kyle Peters, Caddy To Corey Conners, On The Waste Management Phoenix Open

TeeTalk Episode 51 – Kyle Peters & Corey Conners

Related Articles

Copyright © 2020 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.

%d bloggers like this: