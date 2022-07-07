Preview: 2022 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Intersectionals 

by Joe McLean

The first stage of Eastern Ontario’s / Western Quebec’s largest golf event is set to go on Sunday, July 10th with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Men’s Intersectionals being conducted.

Male golfers from OVGA Member Clubs have already entered into competition on their home courses to win spots on their Club teams of 12 players including 2 alternates. This year, 62 OVGA Member Golf Club teams will compete in 16 divisions with 744 male golfers competing for team glory, the chance to win their division and move up the OVGA Intersectional ladder to the next higher division.

Later this summer, the OVGA will run Women’s (July 17), Junior (July 31), Senior Women’s (August 30) and Senior Men’s (September 6) Intersectional competitions

The overall goal for every OVGA Member Club participating in Intersectional competition is to play in the “A” Division for the OVGA Intersectional Championship. In the Men’s Intersectionals the current trophy was donated by Dru Lafave from the OVGA Intersectional Sponsor Golf O Max.

The history of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Intersectionals for male golfers dates back to 1934 when the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) ran its first men’s intersectional contest in the Ottawa area with the team from Royal Ottawa being victorious. Between 1934 and 1947 only four golf clubs were winners of the “A” Division Intersectional trophy. They were Royal Ottawa (6), Chaudiere (now Chateau Cartier) (4), Rivermead (3) and Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (2).

Between 1948 and 1980, under the direction of the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA), the men’s intersectionals grew to two divisions in 1952. Five golf clubs reached the pinnacle of success by winning the “A” Division in those years. They were Rivermead (13), Ottawa Hunt (8), Chaudiere (7), Royal Ottawa (5) and Carleton Golf & Yacht Club once. By 1980 there were six Intersectional Divisions.

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) was formed in 1981 and under their direction the men’s intersectionals have grown immensely. Between 1981 and 2021 only 5 golf clubs have won the “A” Division. They are Rideau View (16), Rivermead (11), Ottawa Hunt (7), Royal Ottawa and Outaouais (now Rockland) (3).

2021 OVGA Men’s Intersectional Champions – Rideau View Golf Club (Photo: Joe McLean)

OVGA Member Clubs hosting Men’s Intersectional Divisions in 2022 are A – Rideau View, B – Camelot, C – Tecumseh, D – Kanata, E – Eagle Creek, F – Stittsville, G – Deep River, H – Greensmere, I – Petawawa, J – Upper Canada, K – Metcalfe, L – Whitetail, M – Manderley, N – Oaks of Cobden, O – Champlain and P – Lombard Glen.

In the Trophy Championship “A” Division, Rideau View will host teams from Ottawa Hunt, Royal Ottawa and Rivermead. Among the players playing at Rideau View, there are a number of former OVGA Junior and Juvenile City & District and Junior Match Play Champions as well as former OVGA City & District, Match Play, Masters, Tournament of Club Champions, OVGA Cup and Order of Merit winners. The field also includes past Golf Quebec Juvenile, Mid Am and Tunis Champions.

Since 1994, the “A” Division Intersectional Trophy lists only three clubs that have won with Rideau View winning fifteen times and Ottawa Hunt along with Rivermead winning six times. The Royal Ottawa team which won “B” Division in 2021 last won in “A” Division in 1983. Because of COVID there was no Intersectional competition in 2020.

All four teams in “A” Division this year are fielding strong teams on paper, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens on the Rideau View course this Sunday. Match play competition should be intense and spectators are allowed.

Flagstick Golf Magazine congratulates all OVGA Members who attempted to qualify for their Club Teams and also all OVGA Members competing on their Club’s Teams throughout Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. You are all winners for your efforts.

Now go out and win your OVGA Division and when you do please post your Division winning team pictures and scores to Facebook (@Flagstick), Instagram (flagstickgolf) and Twitter (@Flagstick).

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

