Product Watch: Arccos Golf Unveils Limited Edition ‘Smoke’ Finish Smart Sensors

Arccos Smart sensors have been growing in popularity since they were first offered. Now the company is offering a new colour-way for the very first time.

The sensors fit on to individual clubs and allows the user to track their shot data via global position system related to the course layout.

Since their introduction just under a decade ago, the company claims to have tracked some 10 million rounds and 525 million shots.

One downfall claimed by some golfers is the conspicuous look of the sensors which are bright green in colour. It often jumps out in contrast to most golf grips that tend to be darker in tone.

A new limited-edition ‘Smoke’ finish version (dark gray and black) solves that issue, provide the same shot tracking features with a less contrasting look.

“The new Smoke edition of our industry leading Smart Sensors provides something different for golfers wanting to use Arccos and we see it as a great extension to our line-up,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President & COO. “We’re excited for players to experience this limited offering as we look to further enhance our platform,” he added.

As they are in the traditional set, the ‘Smoke’ finish sensors come in a 13 club set with a P3 putter sensors, a lighter and smaller version than the one previously offered. The set includes a year membership to their subscription service and existing user are eligible for a product discount.

For those wondering, the The Arccos system and the Arccos Link wearable are permitted under the Rules of Golf.

