Product Watch – August 2021

Scotty Cameron Champions Choice

Avid Scotty Cameron fans are getting their wish. The introduction of a new limited-edition run of putters from the brand, ones that highlight the famous Button Back look that has become iconic in the golf industry. The Champions Choice putters blend popular shapes with fine details that will make them stand out, with graphics and accessories that provide a nod to the winning traditions of these models at a pro level. The trio of models offered will be a Flowback 5.5, Newport Button Back, and a Newport 2 Button Back. The latter will also be offered in left hand. Each sports a milled 303 stainless steel body married to a soft Teryllium insert via button head machine screws.

www.titleist.ca

TaylorMade P·790 UDI

In concert with the introduction of the third generation of P·790 irons, TaylorMade Golf has also brought out a new P·790 UDI. The forged driving iron uses a combination of materials and advanced design to allow players extra forgiveness while create an effective flight pattern necessary for its purpose. The 2-iron (17°) sports all the same features of the P·790 irons with an 8620-carbon steel body enhanced by a higher strength 4140 carbon steel face. In between the hollow construction is enhanced by a new lightweight urethane (SpedFoam) in the interior that provides multiple benefits, including allowing for design changes in the overall iron to improve performance.

www.taylormadegolf.ca

Cleveland Launcher XL Drivers

Let’s face it, modern drivers are all designed for high ball speeds. Distance potential is there, so as a result Cleveland Golf has put the emphasis on helping golfers be more effective drivers of the golf ball when it comes to direction and effective launch conditions. Enter the Launcher XL Driver, Launcher XL Lite Driver, and Launcher XL Lite DRAW Driver, all set to launch in North America on August 20. The Launcher XL Driver is about 6.7% longer front to back and features an 11% increase in MOI compared to the previous generation. The added MOI delivers more forgiveness with a higher launch and provides a 27% tighter dispersion area when compared against the previous generation. An adjustable hosel allows golfers to optimize their launch angle, distance, and shot shape with up to 12 different potential loft positions.

www.clevelandgolf.ca