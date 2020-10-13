Product Watch (Book): Scotland, Home of Golf

For those intrigued by, or already enamoured with, Scottish Links golf courses, a new volume highlights fourteen of them in a vibrant way.

“Scotland, Home of Golf”, showcases traditional and modern classics from the land where golf is much more than a game: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, The Old Course, Dumbarnie, Muirfield, North Berwick, Turnberry, Prestwick, Royal Troon, Castle Stuart, Royal Dornoch, Cruden Bay, Trump International and Royal Aberdeen.

The book is an expression of love for golf from three men who call St Andrews, Scotland home – father and son photography team of Iain and Christopher Lowe, and David Joy. Joy provides the text and Illustrations and is a noted golf historian. He is also well-known for playing the role of Old Tom Morris.

The authors’ stated intent of the book is “to rekindle happy memories of previous trips or inspire the desire to visit Scotland.”

They manage to do that through delicious photos that give you a full appreciation for the beauty and architecture of storied links layouts. Accompany the images is a depth of hand-drawn pencil illustrations and text that conveys the magnitude of the courses, the people who have played them, the major events played over their fairways, and their significance to the sport.

Scotland, Home of Golf is available for purchase at $45.00 (USD) through either Amazon or www.scottishgolflibrary.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



