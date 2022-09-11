Product Watch: Bushnell ION ELITE GPS Watch

Bushnell, one of the biggest names in distance measuring devices for golf, recently unveiled its latest GPS watch, the new ION ELITE. The ION ELITE is the first ever GPS watch to include Bushnell Golf’s patented Slope compensated distances. Boasting a wide array of features, the ION ELITE makes it easy for golfers to strategically plan each shot, keep score, track stats, and more.

The ION ELITE comes equipped with a color touchscreen display that is pre-loaded with more than 38,000 courses worldwide and easy to use. Ready to use right out of the box, the ION ELITE provides golfers many features that golfers can take advantage of to score better:

Patented Slope Compensated Distances

Dynamic green mapping that identifies front, center and back green distances from the players’ line of play.

Hole maps with shot planning: an overhead view allowing the golfer to visualize how they intend to play the perfect shot with accurate distances.

“The ION ELITE is the most advanced watch ever. It is jam packed with features and is extremely easy to use,” said Nathan Duke, Global GPS Associate Product Manager at Bushnell Golf. “This makes it a must-have for all golfers.”

Boasting more than 12 hours of battery life in GPS golf mode per charge, the ION ELITE is simple-to-use and easy to view. The ION ELITE GPS watch has auto-hole advance to change from one hole to the next, and a shot distance calculator, allowing a golfer to confidently focus on the round with no added hassle.

Additional Features:

Auto course recognition

Scorekeeping with statistics

Easy-to-read front/center/back distances

Hazard/layup distances (up to six per hole)

Automatic Bluetooth updates via the Bushnell Golf App (included with purchase)

The ION ELITE GPS Watch will be available at Bushnell Golf retailers in mid-September with a retail price of $199.99 (USD).

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

