Product Watch: Callaway JAWS MD5 Raw Wedges

Callaway has added another option to their Jaws MD wedge family in the form of as new finish.

Their premium wedge line designed by the legendary Roger Cleveland is now available in a un-plated raw finish, the most popular choice among tour professionals.

The pros look to the raw finish for multiple reasons, amongst them being a lightly larger groove volume due to no plating) to allows for better dispersion of water and material for increased friction, a slightly softer feel, and reduced glare.

Like all JAWS wedges they feature an aggressive groove design and a head constructed of 8620 mild carbon steel for enhanced feel.

The wedges also feature new grind options. That includes the T Grind which has a crescent sole, thicker topline and a higher centre of gravity to help golfers flight the ball. It is available in a 58 and a 60 degree option. There is also an X grind which has a higher bounce, which can be purchased in 54 and 60 degree options.