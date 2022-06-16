Product Watch: Callaway Rogue ST Pro – A Blade With A Boost

Golfers who play with confidence and like to have the ultimate in control often tend to wander towards blade-like shapes when they consider irons. At the same, many secretly enjoy the forgiveness provided by clubs with a more “ample” profile. That is what makes makes the Callaway Rogue ST Pro irons intriguing – a marriage of tradition and modern performance. An “undercover” cavity back, if you will.

At address is where these irons shine when it comes to aesthetics. A clean profile with a well-defined leading edge and topline and just a touch of offset harkens back to the looks of a classic blade. Yes, they have some softer, more rounded edges but the overall package is quite attractive.

But…all is not what is seems.

This is actually a hollow body design that also incorporates some of the technologies found in the full spectrum of Rogue ST irons, including the MAX and MAX OS variations.

That includes a Flash Face Cup created with 450 steel to promote higher ball speeds, with optimization to help the most most effective ball flight through the range of their irons.

Boosting that launch is the use of 48 grams of high-density tungsten, a massive jump up from the previous Callaway Mavrik irons.

Of course, all this tech can often compromise sound and feel, but Callaway counteracted that situation with the implementation of urethane materials (they call is Urethane Microspheres) up to the 6th groove to enhance the sound and feel.

The Callaway Rogue ST Pro irons are offered in 3 iron through A wedge, in graphite and steel shaft options.

Making many Canadians happy, they are available in both right and left hand orientations.

