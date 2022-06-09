Product Watch: Customization Comes To Rangefinders with the Precision Pro Golf NX10

As more and more distance measuring devices come to market many begin to wonder what comes next in the category. One thing that has yet to be explored fully is customization. That’s a path that Cincinnati-based Precision Pro Golf is choosing to explore with their latest laser rangefinder, the NX10.

The distinguishing feature for the new model with the option for user to choose from various interchangeable designs that they can mix and match for each round they play, if they like.

While the standard colour for the NX10 is white, consumers can pay a slight fee ($10 USD) for solid colours, or $20 (USD) for limited edition designs that will released throughout the year.

They have engaged content creators like No Laying Up, The Fried Egg, Random Golf Club for the designs that can easily be swapped in.

“Last year, we released the R1 Smart Rangefinder, which was a complete game changer in the category and all about personalized information. With the NX10, we’re again redefining what a rangefinder can be by giving players the ability to personalize the design,” says Clay Hood, CEO of Precision Pro Golf. “The best part is that golfers can continually change the look of their NX10 to fit their style. We’re going to add new designs regularly and announce collaborations with established brands throughout the year to provide even more options.”

Outside of the aesthetics, the NX10 is a light-weight rangefinder with an industrial-inspired design. It sports a 900 yard range, sharp LCD display, and 6x magnification.

Additional features include slope adjusted distances, pulse vibration when targets are locked in, and a magnetic cart grip.

The Precision Pro Golf NXT10 retails for about $279 (USD) and is available through their website and large online retailers.

