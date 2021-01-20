Product Watch: FootJoy Focuses on Comfort With New HyperFlex Shoes

Casual comfort was clearly the theme this week as FootJoy showcased their new HyperFlex shoes for 2021 during a virtual launch event.

Recognized as the leading brand of golf shoe in use on the PGA TOUR for three-quarters of a century, the new HyperFlex cleats reach into the future for their design. At the same time they complement the more traditional Premiere models that were introduced at the same event.

The company says the new HyperFlex models lean on several technologies as the core of their comfort levels, and ability to help return foot-fall energy back to the golfer.

Among them is “StratoFoam” cushioning in the midsole, a proprietary foam blend, and the “OptiFlex” outsole. The latter has dual grooves that flex along with the movement of the foot and include a thin, more rigid TPU plate to improve traction.

First Steps

“When you take the first steps in HyperFlex, you’ll notice that the shoe moves in unison with the foot,” said Chris Tobias, Vice President, FJ Footwear. “This new outsole technology is designed to mimic the natural flexure of the foot, so not only are you getting a great walking shoe, but a shoe that will maximize the ground force throughout every movement in the golf swing.”

While the midsole and outsole eventually draw your attention, it is more likely that your gaze will first fall upon the BOA Fit System in the available non-laced version.

Opposed to previous BOA golf shoe designs, the one on the new HyperFlex is moved to the side of the foot to take more pressure off the higher area, with the promise of more securing the foot while maximizing comfort.

Initial reaction to the shoe had many social media users believing HyperFlex, with its casual appearance, is solely for amateur golfers, but it has already been in use by Tour professionals. Most notably, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Bernd Wiesberger.

“They look and feel so athletic,” said Rafa Cabrera Bello who was part of the live launch event. “Super comfortable the moment you put them on.”

“It’s a great looking shoe that you can just slip into,” added Bernd Wiesberger. “You get that great stability without sacrificing on comfort.”

Details

The FootJoy HyperFlex shoes will launch to retail on February 1, 2021 in both laced and WRAPID, powered by the BOA fit system.

Laced models will be offered in Blue/Grey and Blue/Citron colour-ways at approximately $219.99 (CAD) while the BOA editions come in the Grey/Red & Charcoal/Grey at $259.99.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



