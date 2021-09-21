Product Watch: G-Tech Heated Pouch Sport 2.0

Unless they beat the odds and have warmer Wisconsin weather than normal for this time of year, you’ll see players from the United States and European Ryder Cup teams using hand warmers this week at Whistling Straights.

The primary ones will be the G-Tech Heated Pouch Sport 2.0. They are pricey at $140 (USD) but could prove highly useful for any golfer who likes to stretch their golf season into cooler weather periods.

The pouches from G-Tech use heating technology powered by lithium batteries to provide warmth, with the highest levels of temperatures available for more than 3 hours.

They were originally developed for use by professional athletes in sports like football and baseball, but their prevalence has tickled down to golf and the general public.

The design puts the heat more directly on where it is needed the most, your hands.

It has three different settings for varied temperature levels, and the outer fabric is also water resistant.

For more info, check out their website at this link.