Product Watch: Golf Pride Goes Soft with new CPX Grip Model

Golf Pride has added a very intriguing new grip model to their expansive line-up. The company calls it their “softest performance golf grip yet” with the CPX grip. The acronym stands for “Comfort Performance Extreme” which represents the claim they are making about this grip that is their first to use a raised, EXO diamond-quilted pattern.

“The connection between the hands and mind is critical in the game of golf,” said Jamie Ledford, President of Golf Pride. “We’re so excited about CPX because the new design and ultra-soft rubber compound we’ve developed take this connection to the next level. Anyone who tries the CPX will immediately feel the difference.”

The new CPX — the first grip completely concepted and developed at Golf Pride’s new Global Innovation Center in Pinehurst, NC — is constructed from a very soft and responsive rubber compound that molds to the golfer’s hands for the ultimate in comfort and stress relief. The soft and tacky material features a 45-degree diamond pattern inspired by the grips on BMX bikes. This new tactile design is raised to maximize contact-area with the golfer’s hands, enhancing performance. In addition, the innovative Control Core® in the grip’s end-cap complements the soft rubber compound to afford the best of both worlds: maximum softness and maximum control.

A Soft Grip for a Hard Game

With the introduction of CPX, Golf Pride is also unveiling a second new “feel.” The brand’s latest campaign – “A Soft Grip for a Hard Game” – is an intentional departure from the golf category’s historical focus on performance claims and product specs in marketing materials. Confidence through comfort is integral to reach the most optimal performance in the golfer’s game. “A Soft Grip for a Hard Game” is aimed at players of all types from highly competitive golfers to weekend warriors and all those in between.

“We know that golfers of every caliber quest for the ‘right feel’ when they have a club in their hands,” said Eric Gibson, Global Head of Marketing, Golf Pride. “The new CPX, and the marketing campaign behind it, focuses on exactly that. Golf is hard. There’s a lot to think about. We believe that the right grip can create comfort – for your hands and your mind – regardless of your skill level. We are excited to lean more into this approach in our messaging and feel it reflects the positive change and growth that golf is experiencing.”

The new CPX was available on golfpride.com and at retailers as of April 1, 2022.

