Product Watch: It’s New Mizuno JPX Iron Time…x Five

Among the multiple things that golf equipment aficionados anticipate is the release of new irons from Mizuno golf. For decades they have set a standard that draws in gear fans, and that includes their JPX line, traditionally intended to have more “forgiving” designs, but equally suitable for players ranging from aspiring golfers to top professionals. That is even more applicable in their new JPX923 models which feature no less than five head options in three different materials.

To craft the latest designs, Mizuno did not solely rely on the wisdom of their team of design and engineering experts, they went deeper. In fact, they used their consumer fitting tool, the Mizuno Shaft optimizer, and the Swing DNA Data collected from it, to provide input from some 350,000 swings captured over the two years since the last JPX models were released.

And not only are there five head designs to match up with different styles of players, the company is pairing them with a range of over 50 shafts to really help the golfer dial in their flight and feel.

“The new JPX923 series was planned out with Mizuno’s custom ethos at its core” says David Llewellyn, Director of R&D for Mizuno. “We already offer more than 50 unique shafts within our custom program, by expanding to five iron models, there’s an ideal combination for every type of player.”

Mizuno’s Swing DNA System records 40 unique data points from more than 175,000 golfers each year. This data provides the basis for every JPX Iron project.

“We’re constantly evolving the JPX series based on more than 175,000 unique swings we capture every year on the Mizuno Shaft Optimizer,” says Bill Price, Mizuno’s Director of Fitting. “Recently we’re seeing an increase in the number of players with slightly slower swing speeds being fitted – and a trend to more shaft lean. Hence a slight increase in bounce angles through all the models and the introduction of the Hot Metal High Launch”

The JPX923 series comprises: JPX923 Tour featuring a new V-Chassis and thinner topline, JPX923 Forged showcasing Mizuno’s 3rd generation of Chromoly Forging and JPX923 Hot Metal, JPX923 Hot Metal Pro and JPX Hot Metal HL all featuring new, faster 4335 Nickel Chromoly – 35% stronger than Mizuno’s original Chromoly.

The JPX923 Tour

The JPX923 Forged and JPX923 Tour will wander into pro shops and retailer in February 2023, while the three Hot Metal Models will launch at retail on October 23.

A quick summary of the models:

The JPX923 Tour features a one-piece forging now enhanced by a copper underlay in a head with a narrow top line and sole. The compact, shallow cavity back irons with a white-satin brush finish will be offered in right hand from 4-GW and will come to retail in February 2023.

With a mid-sized, forged body, the JPX923 forged is intended to furnish the golfer with a trifecta of speed, stability, and feel. The longer irons (4-7) use Chromoly Forging for enhanced ball speeds while the short irons are more compact and have a sole shaped to improved turf interaction. They will be offered in both left and right hand variations.

“The new JPX923 Forged pulls off two impressive achievements. First it feels more solid even though it’s faster from the face. Second, it looks sleeker with a thinner topline and narrower sole even though it plays more forgiving,” says Chris Voshall, Mizuno’s Director of Product.

The suggested pricing for the JPX923 Forged and JPX023 Tour is $250 a club in Canada.

Consumers will be able to get their hands on the JPX923 Hot Metal irons in just a few weeks. That’s good news for those wanting a Mizuno iron that launches higher and has a little extra “pop”. The three variations will provide the fitter the ability to optimize launch and overall ball flight.

Each of the trio uses a new material for Mizuno Golf, Nickel Chromoly. The com[any says it is 35% stronger than the previous “Hot Metal” material, which opens up the opportunity for a thinner and faster clubface. The basic construction, with variations in each model to influence trajectory, sees the use of a cup face construction.

“There are so many different kinds of players looking for increased ball speed from their irons, we needed more options for them at a fitting level. The custom studios use shaft selection incredibly well to help with launch angle or slower swing speeds, but the JPX923 Hot Metal HL gives them a great new tool to work with,” says Chris Voshall.

The JPX923 Hot Metal HL

The Hot Metal variations:

JPX923 Hot Metal Pro is a player’s speed cavity that’s compact, with minimal offset for confident ball-strikers seeking maximum ball speed. It’s suitable for low to mid handicap golfers. (Offered in 4-PW, RH and LH)

JPX923 Hot Metal is a forgiving speed cavity suitable for mid to high handicap golfers. It features a full speed, high stability cavity for straight flight and distance. (Offered in 4-LW, RH and LH)

JPX923 Hot Metal HL is a high launch speed cavity delivering a higher launching option for players with moderate swing speeds or aggressive shaft lean, it’s suitable for mid to high handicap golfers.” (Offered in 5-SW, RH only)

Suggested retail pricing for the JPX923 Hot Metal/Hot Metal High Launch/Hot Metal PRO is $185 per club

