Product Watch June 2021: Cleveland Golf, COBRA Golf, Under Armour

Cleveland Golf RTX Full-Face Wedge

Cleveland Golf brings the full-face groove design to the RTX line-up for more versatility over a wider myriad of situations. “The new RTX Full-Face maintains the traditional and striking clean look that golfers have come to expect from a Cleveland wedge, all while adding shotmaking creativity with grooves across the entire face,” said Ryan Polanco, General Manager at Cleveland Golf. “It’s the perfect complement to the classic RTX ZipCore and delivers exceptional versatility around the greens.”

The RTX Full-Face wedge has a low-density core that allows mass to be moved around for more stability, creating impact situations and results that are more consistent. Adding to the ball/club interaction is UltiZip grooves that cover the entire face, including a higher toe that is useful in open face shot situations.

RTX Full-Face wedges are offered in a wide variety of lofts. The RTX Full-Face Tour Satin wedge is offered in 50° – 60°, and 64°, while the RTX Full-Face Tour Rack wedges are offered in 56° – 60°, and 64°.

Cleveland Golf RTX Full Face

COBRA KING TEC Hybrid

COBRA Golf has revealed the KING TEC HYBRID as part of their “players” family of clubs. A custom option for left-handed players, four stock lofts will be offered for right-handed players with adjustability that allows players to fine tune loft for distance and trajectory through the 8 setting MYFLY hosel. Adding to the fit for this model targeted at better players will be the ability to personally set up variances in the weighting with three adjustable weights (two 12 gram and one 2 gram) in the sole. Heavier custom weights can be ordered for a more specialized build.

A beefier profile than you’ll find in some “players’” hybrids instils confidence, as does the straighter leading edge that eases a player’s ability to create proper alignment.

The KING TEC Hybrid is available in right and left hand (left hand custom only) in four different lofts —a 17° 2H (adjustable from 15.5° to 18.5°), a 19° 3H (adjustable from 17.5° to 20.5°), a 21° 4H (adjustable from 19.5° to 22.5°) and a 24° 5H (adjustable from 22.5° to 25.5°). Each hybrid is equipped with either a Mitsubishi Chemical MMT 80 graphite hybrid shaft in extra-stiff & stiff flex and a MMT 70 in regular flex.

COBRA KING TEC Hybrid

Under Armour Curry 8 Spikeless Golf Shoes

Stephen Curry may play basketball for a living, but golf is his passion. He’s likely prouder of the golf related products that he works on with sponsor Under Armour over anything else.

In the Curry branded golf products, you find all the innovations that the company has created matched nicely with the style that the pro-baller exhibits in his daily life.

That’s what you’ll find in the Curry 8 spikeless golf shoes, which feature a fully knit upper for a feel and fit that are more like socks than shoes for extra comfort. The upper also has a “Never-Wet” treatment to help moderate foot temperature and moisture.

Additional features include a spikeless outsole that helps reduce weight without compromising traction and a moulded EVA foot-bed to ensure comfort from the first time your feet enter the shoe.

Under Armour Curry 8 Spikeless Golf Shoes