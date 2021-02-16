Product Watch: Line It Up – The New Odyssey TEN Putters

It didn’t take long. Before they have even been introduced to the public the new Odyssey TEN models have become tops on Tour for Odyssey. Coincidentally there were ten of them in play at the recent Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am.

Already boasting a huge array of models, including the recently introduced White Hot OG putters, in the TEN family you find clubs with a focus on stability and alignment while trying to maintain a visually pleasing look.

That includes iterations of the popular 2-Ball design and the Triple Track.

Each putter sports a Microhinge Star Insert and a a new Stroke Lab shaft.

The five variations in the line (encompassing ten models) include: 2-Ball Ten, 2-Ball Ten Triple Track, Lined Ten, Triple Track Ten, 2-Ball Lined Ten

The Odyssey TEN putters arrive at retail on March 11.

