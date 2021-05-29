Product Watch May 2021

Honma Limited-Edition T//World GS RED Driver

Red or vermilion, corresponding with fire, is a symbol of many things in Asian cultures. Good fortune is near the top of that list and that is what most of us aim for on the golf course. With that in mind, it is the chosen colour for the head, and shaft of a new driver from Honma Golf. The Limited-Edition T//World GS RED Driver has all the features of the original model, but with a vibrant and distinctive look. The GS Red shaft comes with an all-red Vizard shaft, made in Sakata, Japan, designed for straight flight and unmatched performance. The exclusive opportunity to make a bold statement includes a limited inventory in North American of 9.5- and 10.5-loft GS Red drivers, available this spring and summer through Honma’s online retail store.

https://us.honmagolf.com.

Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor

A key to improving is golf is to have quality, measurable data that you can use to help you make decisions.

Increasingly there are more options to help you with this, including consumer-level launch monitors that seem to improve with each generation. That’s the case for California-based VOICE CADDIE, a company that continues to push forward with their product line. The latest for them is the SC300i, which launched just a few weeks ago.

Designed for use in both indoor and outdoor settings, the company claims the new model has a major improvement in battery life compared to previous models, boosting it as much as 66%.

The SC300i measures and calculates from a Doppler-radar platform, providing data like carry/total distance, ball speed, swing speed, launch angle, apex, smash factor, and spin (spin data displayed in MySwingCaddie app only).

It also makes use of atmospheric pressure sensors to help determine calculations.

Selling for around (USD) $500, the device has voice output of distance and makes use easier through an included remote control. It can be used with or without (there is a built-in display) the complementary MySwing Caddie app that is available for both IOS and Android, but its use certainly enhances the overall experience.

Through the app, users can share their session data to their mobile device (phone or tablet) for deeper analysis. By using the app they can track and save data, use video to record swings, incorporate graphic and data overlays, and view key swing and ball flight metrics. Data and videos are captured and saved automatically, allowing golfers to evaluate each practice session, and analyze performance, improvement, and progress.

www.voicecaddie.com

PUMA PopTop Speaker

PUMA Golf has dabbled in golf course sound devices for a few years now and their latest product shows a lot of promise. The new PopTop represents a partnership with Speaqua Sound Co., and delivers a larger speaker than the previous version. It offers 10+ hours of battery life and also allows the user to charge their phone from it. Additional features on the Bluetooth speaker include a built-in ball marker and a bottle opener.

Golfers can attach the speaker to their golf bag with a carabiner clip but there is also a stretchy silicon strap that can hold your phone or secure the speaker to the golf bag.

Three colour-ways will be sold – including a sleek Black, a bold pink and green Watermelon color, along with a USA inspired red, white and blue model.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



