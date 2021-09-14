Product Watch: Mizuno Debuts ST-G 220 Driver

Mizuno Golf driver game just keeps pushing forward. Recent iterations have brought the company a whole new level of respect in the big stick game – the ST-Z and ST-X were widely well received by consumers and critics alike.

Now, they’ve stepped up again, by our measure, with greater adjustability. It should lead to the fine-tuning that matters when a player is really trying to dial in their impact conditions, for optimal results.

The key design feature creating flexibility in the new ST-G 220 is the shorter lateral weight tracks that allows for a new center/back weight port. The result is that the driver has three tracks and two moveable weights, allowing a fitter, or the player themselves, to switch up the spin and shot shape bias with a few simple clicks.

“Having that little bit of extra adjustability is especially useful out on tour – where we can fine-tune a player’s flight. Or make an adjustment for a particular tournament when the player doesn’t want the feel of a completely new driver,” says Chris Voshall, Director of Golf Products for Mizuno Golf.

While many companies require multiple designs to cover off a range of performance benefits, the new Mizuno driver has a wider range of settings to help a player to dial in their results, making them more suitable for their club delivery and ball strike patterns.

“The ST-G 220 has so much more effective movement of weight along both the X and the Z axis,” added Voshall. “We can set it to be very low spin, a more playable mid spin, heavily fade or draw biased and just about anything in-between.”

Like the ST-Z and ST-X, the ST-G 220 driver also features Mizuno’s latest SAT2041 Beta Ti face. SAT2041 stands for Super / Alloy / Titanium / 20% Vanadium / 4% Aluminum / 1% Tin and it offers 17% more tensile strength and 8% more flexibility than traditional 6-4Ti.

Additional features and benefits:

Modern Player’s Profile : Deeper faced, shorter back to front but using the full capacity 460cc head size.

: Deeper faced, shorter back to front but using the full capacity 460cc head size. New Multi-thickness CORTECH Face: Refined to maximize the return from Mizuno’s Beta Ti face. Ball speeds most noticeably improved low on the clubface.

Refined to maximize the return from Mizuno’s Beta Ti face. Ball speeds most noticeably improved low on the clubface. New dual weight center slot: Allows 2 central back weights for deeper CG capability – higher stability, launch and spin.

Allows 2 central back weights for deeper CG capability – higher stability, launch and spin. Greater draw / fade bias: Increased separation between lateral weight tracks.

Increased separation between lateral weight tracks. Consistently Solid Feedback: A tighter range of feel and sound across the weight settings.

A tighter range of feel and sound across the weight settings. Quick Switch Adjustability: 4 degrees of loft adjustability (7-11 degrees) to fine-tune look and trajectory.

4 degrees of loft adjustability (7-11 degrees) to fine-tune look and trajectory. Optimized Wave Sole: Delivers an additional contribution to ball speed from low on the clubface.

The ST-G 220 driver will be available at retail from October.