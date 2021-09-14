Product Watch: Mizuno Debuts ST-G 220 Driver

Mizuno Golf driver game just keeps pushing forward. Recent iterations have brought the company a whole new level of respect in the big stick game – the ST-Z and ST-X were widely well received by consumers and critics alike.
Now, they’ve stepped up again, by our measure, with greater adjustability. It should lead to the fine-tuning that matters when a player is really trying to dial in their impact conditions, for optimal results.
The key design feature creating flexibility in the new ST-G 220 is the shorter lateral weight tracks that allows for a new center/back weight port. The result is that the driver has three tracks and two moveable weights, allowing a fitter, or the player themselves, to switch up the spin and shot shape bias with a few simple clicks.
“Having that little bit of extra adjustability is especially useful out on tour – where we can fine-tune a player’s flight. Or make an adjustment for a particular tournament when the player doesn’t want the feel of a completely new driver,” says Chris Voshall, Director of Golf Products for Mizuno Golf.
While many companies require multiple designs to cover off a range of performance benefits, the new Mizuno driver has a wider range of settings to help a player to dial in their results, making them more suitable for their club delivery and ball strike patterns.
“The ST-G 220 has so much more effective movement of weight along both the X and the Z axis,” added Voshall. “We can set it to be very low spin, a more playable mid spin, heavily fade or draw biased and just about anything in-between.”
Like the ST-Z and ST-X, the ST-G 220 driver also features Mizuno’s latest SAT2041 Beta Ti face. SAT2041 stands for Super / Alloy / Titanium / 20% Vanadium / 4% Aluminum / 1% Tin and it offers 17% more tensile strength and 8% more flexibility than traditional 6-4Ti.
Additional features and benefits:
- Modern Player’s Profile: Deeper faced, shorter back to front but using the full capacity 460cc head size.
- New Multi-thickness CORTECH Face: Refined to maximize the return from Mizuno’s Beta Ti face. Ball speeds most noticeably improved low on the clubface.
- New dual weight center slot: Allows 2 central back weights for deeper CG capability – higher stability, launch and spin.
- Greater draw / fade bias: Increased separation between lateral weight tracks.
- Consistently Solid Feedback: A tighter range of feel and sound across the weight settings.
- Quick Switch Adjustability: 4 degrees of loft adjustability (7-11 degrees) to fine-tune look and trajectory.
- Optimized Wave Sole: Delivers an additional contribution to ball speed from low on the clubface.
The ST-G 220 driver will be available at retail from October.