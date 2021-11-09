Product Watch: Mizuno Golf T-22 Wedges

Yes, he has a bias as a long-time member of the Mizuno Golf staff but anybody who has met Chris Voshall knows he does not mince words when it comes to products. He may handle marketing duties more often now but he’s an engineering guy through and through.

That’s why when he talks about the new T22 wedges from the company, you perk up your ears and .listen attentively.

“I’d look at the T22 as a great balance between the ultra-classic looks of the older T7 and the performance traits of the T20,” says Voshall. “We’ve managed to bevel the top edge in a way to retain the performance of the T20’s tapered blade. But keep the more traditional look of the T7. Both models had a following for very different reasons.”

Introduced in October, but now making their way to shelves, the T22 wedges represent the latest teardrop head-shaped products from the company with a sporting goods history that dates back 115 years.

The new wedges has a distinct aesthetic, from the head shape at address, to the finishes available, and to the four sold grinds offered to suit a wide variety of golfers and their techniques.

One-piece Grain Flow Forged using HD Boron, at Mizuno’s iconic facility in Hiroshima, where Mizuno irons have been produced since 1968, the new T22 wedges feature a microlayer of copper beneath the nickel chrome delivering an extra split-second of control at impact.

The new T22 wedges feature a slightly more compact, ‘modified teardrop,’ profile with an extensively bevelled top edge to make it appear thinner. The spin weighted blade design, created by tapering the upper portion of the blade, helps create more consistent spin and a more penetrating trajectory.

Mizuno’s HydroFlow Micro Grooves deliver great wet weather performance as they’re laser etched to release moisture and reduce spin drop off, while the Quad Cut milled, and loft specific, grooves are cut into Boron infused steel to offer a longer effective lifespan.

The T22 wedges are available in three finishes; Denim Copper, Satin Chrome and Raw. The Raw finish comes without the copper underlay, but it will rust over time for a look requested by many of the Mizuno tour players.

The expanded grind options include:

S Grind – with minimal sole grind for fuller shots and lower lofts

D Grind – with moderate heel and toe relief, allowing gentle manipulation of the clubface

C Grind – with heavy heel and toe relief for more skilled players and firmer conditions

X Grind – with extreme heel and toe relief for the real short game maestros.

Right and Left Hand (Chrome finish only)

CAD MSRP: $199.99