Product Watch: Odyssey Grows Putter Family Once Again

Odyssey Golf, one of the most prominent names in the golf business, is once again adding products to their line-up.

The company has introduced a new model in the Triple Track line and three versions designed specifically for women in the Stroke Lab putter family.

The Triple Track Seven features Odyssey’s notable Triple Track Technology for improved alignment, now in the Seven, their most popular head shape on Tour. It also features the Stroke Lab shaft to improve tempo and consistency and a Microhinge Star insert to enhance the roll.

Odyssey Triple Track Seven

Odyssey also has a triple play happening in their Stroke Lab Women’s Putters with the introduction of three new models – the Seven, One, and 2-Ball.

The key feature within them is the Stroke Lab weighting and shaft which balances more mass towards the head and stiffens the shaft for greater stability. The use of various visual clues on the head makes for easier alignment while the White Hot Microhinge Insert serves up a combination of feel and smooth ball roll.