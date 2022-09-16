Product Watch: PING Adds Ten Models To Putter Line-Up

PHOENIX – PING introduced 10 new putter models this week, each individually designed to achieve the proper balance of feel and forgiveness in a confidence-inspiring look using various combinations of the company’s proven putter technologies.

The 10 models, consisting of high moment of inertia blades and ultra-forgiving multi-material mid-mallets and mallets, are available for pre-order beginning today for $370.00 (CDN. MSRP). Each model can be custom fit for stroke type, length, lie, loft and grip type.

“What’s most exciting about our new PING putter models is how different they are from each other,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and President. “Rather than applying one common technology to every model, our engineers took a more singular approach, applying proven innovations to different head styles to improve the performance of our most popular designs while introducing some brand-new models. For example, several of the new models offer milled faces for a firmer feel and others provide a softer feeling insert. In the blade models, which includes the Tony Finau-inspired Anser 2D design, we put a priority on delivering high-MOI, clean-looking designs by placing tungsten weights in the heel and toe. The use of aluminum and stainless steel in the larger mallet designs has resulted in some of our most forgiving models to date, led by the Tomcat 14. Each model also provides confidence-inspiring alignment cues, from single lines to multi-line alignment aids. It’s a very diverse offering but the one thing they all have in common is they offer precision performance on putts of every length.”

A Model To Fit Every Golfer

Golfers can choose from high-MOI multi-material blades, mid-mallets and mallets. Traditional blades include the Anser and the Kushin 4 – both originally designed by PING founder Karsten Solheim – and the new Anser 2D. The new Mundy design, a multi-material traditionally shaped mallet, is named in honor of PING’s first business manager and long-time employee, Jack Mundy. The tour-proven DS72 and Prime Tyne 4 return with a new look and feel while ensuring the performance that’s earned them multiple trips to the winner’s circle in the last few years. Another new entrant to the mallet category is the Tyne G, a hybrid of the original Tyne and popular Fetch (complete with a “gimme” ball-pickup feature). All three stroke types (Straight, Slight, Strong) are represented within the 10-model selection.

Technology You Can Feel

From firm milled faces to soft-feeling inserts, the face technology is engineered based on feedback from our tour staff to match a variety of feel preferences and deliver control and consistency on putts of every length. Two face milling techniques, smooth (firmest) or shallow, are found in seven of the models while the rest deliver the soft feel of our PEBAX insert surrounded by the smooth or shallow milling.

Aligned For Accuracy

Knowing golfers respond to different alignment aids, the new putters offer a variety of solutions. Single alignment cues or multiple lines combine with appealing color blocking to match a golfer’s eye to inspire confidence where it matters most – on the green. The use of platinum and matte-black finishes in several models provides enhanced contrast to assist in alignment while creating a premium appearance. For golfers who prefer the simplicity and influence of a matte-black look, the Anser 2D, Mundy and Tyne G will best fit their eye.

Individual Model Descriptions/specs

Anser

Std Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Slight Arc

Head Weight: 345 g

The winningest putter in history is updated using tungsten toe-heel weights to provide stability and forgiveness, and the shallow milled face delivers a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. Employs color blocking where the platinum topline contrasts with the black cavity, drawing focus to the front of the putter for improved aiming.

Anser 2D

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Slight Arc

Head Weight: 360 g

Made popular by multiple-time winner Tony Finau, a PEBAX insert with shallow milled surround ensures a softer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. Tungsten toe-heel weights provide stability and forgiveness, a single white alignment line contrasts with the matte-black head, and a ball-width cavity floor help frame the ball to make aligning to the target easier.

Kushin 4

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Strong Arc

Head Weight: 355 g

Tungsten toe and heel weights provide stability and forgiveness for improved accuracy, and the shallow milled face ensures a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. A platinum topline contrasts against a black cavity to draw the focus forward, where a short alignment line and ball-width cavity floor frame the ball. Fits a strong-arc stroke type.

Shea

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Slight Arc

Head Weight: 360 g

Forgiveness is high in the mid-mallets, aided by tungsten toe-heel weights to ensure stability, while the shallow milled face delivers a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. A platinum topline contrasted against a black cavity with its longer alignment line draws the focus forward, and the ball-width cavity floor helps frame the ball.

DS72

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Types: Straight, Slight Arc

Head Weight: 365 g

Named in honor of Doug Sanders, who served as Karsten’s chief engineer for many years, the DS72 has a shallow milled face to deliver a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. A platinum topline contrasts against the black cavity where a white alignment line and ball-width cavity floor focus the eye. The more squared off profile will be aesthetically pleasing to the mid-mallet player. Fit for straight and slight-arc stroke types.

DS72 C

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Straight

Head Weight: 370 g

The center-shafted head offers a visual symmetry, and tungsten toe-heel weights ensure stability for improved accuracy. The shallow milled face provides a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. The color-blocked head features a platinum topline contrasting against the black cavity with its white alignment line to draw the focus forward.

Tyne G

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Straight, Slight Arc

Head Weight: 360 g

A trio of white lines, ball-width cavity floor and ball-pickup cutout feature distinguish the easy-to-aim Tyne G. The cutout redistributes mass to the perimeter for added stability and forgiveness to improve accuracy with the added benefit of a “gimme” ball-pickup feature. A PEBAX insert with shallow milled surround ensures a softer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics.

Prime Tyne 4

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Strong Arc

Head Weight: 365 g

A top performer evolves for 2023, featuring the customary twin forks that make the head highly stable to ensure forgiveness and accuracy. The shallow milled face delivers a firmer feel, consistent ball speed and pleasing acoustics. New color blocking utilizes a platinum topline contrasted against the black cavity to draw the focus forward.

Mundy

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Straight, Slight Arc

Head Weight: 355 g

Forgiveness is driven way up by joining a lighter aluminum body to a 304 stainless steel sole plate for positioning the center of gravity low/back. A PEBAX insert with a smooth milled surround delivers a softer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. Three full-length, ball-width alignment lines draw the eye to the point of contact with the ball, simplifying aiming.

Tomcat 14

Std. Length: 35″

Stroke Type: Straight

Head Weight: 380 g

Multi-material construction creates extreme MOI in the Tomcat 14, built with a lighter aluminum body joined to a 304 stainless steel sole plate for positioning the center of gravity low/back for forgiveness. Ball-width runway-style dotted lines track all the way to the ball to aid in alignment. The smooth milled face delivers the firmest feel of the newest PING putters, and slightly faster ball speed.

DS72 Armlock

Std. Length: 41.5″

Std. Loft: 6°

Stroke Types: Straight, Slight Arc

Head Weight: 365 g

Built with a longer shaft and grip and more loft to perform for the armlock style of player, the DS72 offers a shallow milled face delivers a firmer feel and consistent ball speed with pleasing acoustics. A platinum topline contrasts against the black cavity where a white alignment line and ball-width cavity floor focus the eye. The more squared off profile will be aesthetically pleasing to the mid-mallet player.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

