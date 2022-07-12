Product Watch: PING ChipR Takes On Around-the-Green Performance

New PING ChipR is part wedge, part putter and all performance

PHOENIX (July 12, 2022) – Today PING announced the introduction of the ChipR, a fully engineered short-game solution that combines elements of a putter and wedge to help golfers improve performance around the greens.

The PING ChipR is available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning today at authorized PING golf shops around the world.

The investment-cast, 431 stainless steel club is inspired by the PING Chipo, introduced by PING Founder Karsten Solheim in the late 1970s for golfers who lacked confidence with a traditional wedge and frequently struggled around the green.

“Golfers who fear chunking or blading their chip shots are really going to benefit from the new PING ChipR,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President. “We’ve learned a lot since my grandfather, Karsten Solheim, invented the Chipo, but his insights were spot on as always. Our research indicates 1/3 of golfers who tested the ChipR saw better results compared to a traditional wedge. We’ve engineered a lot of technology into the ChipR to help golfers avoid the poor chip shot and save strokes around the green. It represents another score-lowering option from our engineers for golfers in search of game improvement and more enjoyment on the golf course.”

With the length of a putter (35”) and a loft closer to a 9-iron (38.5°), the ChipR is designed to be used on shots of 40 yards or less around the green with a putting-like stroke, resulting in bump-and-run style shots that ensure the distance control and consistency that lead to shorter putts.

“Applying a putting-style stroke takes a lot of the margin for error out of chip shots and is more comfortable for a lot of golfers,” Solheim said. “Knowing that, we’re building the ChipR at our standard putter length and lie angle to make setting up to the ball easier while providing the right amount of loft to get the ball in the air and eventually rolling closer to the hole. We recommend applying the same amount of force for a putt of the same distance. A lot of golfers will be amazed at how easy it is to use and more importantly, the number of strokes they’ll be saving.”

The ChipR’s compact size and shallow face combine with the cambered sole to optimize performance and provide versatility from the rough and fringe. The precision-milled MicroMax grooves deliver consistent and predictable trajectories for improved control.

“We designed the ChipR to fit seamlessly into a golfer’s set,” Solheim said. “Whether they replace an existing wedge or another club in their bag, it’s a tremendous option to save strokes around the green. Just like all our clubs, it’s forgiving and can be custom fit and custom built to match the needs of the player. We’re excited to get it into golfers’ hands so they can share their results with us, and their playing partners can ask them how their short game got so good.”

PING ChipR Specifications

Material/Manufacturing Process: Investment-cast 431 stainless steel head; composite cavity badge; tungsten toe/shaft weights; precision-milled MicroMax face and grooves; hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish

STD. LOFT/BOUNCE: 38.50°/8°

STD. LENGTH: 35” (available in custom lengths)

STD. LIE: 70° (available in 10 PING color codes)

STOCK SHAFTS: Steel: PING Z-Z115 wedge; Graphite: PING Alta CB Slate (R)

STOCK GRIP: 360 Dyla-wedge Lite grip (3/4” longer than traditional grip)

CDN MSRP: $240 per club with stock steel shaft; $260 per club with stock graphite shaft

