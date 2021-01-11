Product Watch: PING Introduces a Trio of G425 Drivers

Twenty-three years ago, when PING introduced the Tisi driver, it marked the birth of a new era for the company. With increased consumer adoption, they had thrown their hat in the ring as a serious player in the driver market.

Until then the pedigree in the putter, iron, and even wedge business, had set the Arizona-based company on the leading edge on engineering in the golf business. That did not also result in massive retail sales for some products, marketing was often a heavier influence in buying decisions at the time, but PING was in it for the long game; they had faith in design and fitting long before many other golf manufacturers.

It paid off. Over the last two decades golfers have come to have a greater appreciation for performance and fit over many other elements, paving the way for growing PING success.

The evolution brought them to the G Series of drivers, with the G30 clearly becoming the convergence of design, usability, and acceptance by even the golfers who made their decisions based more on “trends” than anything else.

PING G425

The next evolution of the G Series is the G425 (replacing the G410), previously introduced in foreign locations, but now set to be available in North America Europe, and South America. Pre-orders begin today, January 11, with retail arrival on February 4th.

“The Tour response to the G425 driver has been exceptional,” said PING President John K. Solheim. “It started with a win its first week on the European Tour in the hands of Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW PGA Championship and has continued with wins around the world ever since. Viktor Hovland claimed the Mayakoba Golf Classic in early December with the G425 LST and one week later the U.S. Women’s Open champion also relied on the new driver. In all, the G425 driver already has six wins to its name, helping earn titles on all the major tours around the world. The players are instantly attracted to the clean, premium look of the clubs and even more impressed with the performance.”

It should be noted that PING won the driver count at the limited-field Sentry Tournament of Champions this past week.

PING G425 Max

The Trio

So what gives with the new family of PING drivers? You find them to be a triple threat with three models that address the needs of various players, based on fit, over the outdated standard of playing ability.

Covering off the largest segment of players will likely be the G425 Max which blends some of the best features of the prior generation G400 Max and G410Plus products from PING.

The new driver (available in 9º, 10.5º, 12º lofts) is juiced for a higher moment of inertia in the 460cc head thanks to a 26-gram moveable tungsten weight. PING claims a 14% higher MOI across all three settings – neutral, draw, and fade over previous models.

Supplementing the MAX model in the PING G425 driver family will be the LST (Low Spin Technology) and SFT (Straight Flight Technology) variations to suit golfers with different impact dynamics and flight requirements.

PING G425 LST

PING G425 SFT

The pear-shaped (head) LST model (9º, 10.5º lofts) checks in at 445cc and PING says you can expect a reduction in ball spin with it of about 200 rpm compared to the G410 LST and 500-700 rpm less than the G425 MAX. It, too, features a moveable weight that can be slid into multiple positions but it is lighter than the one used in the Max, coming in at 17 grams.

Once again PING is provided a SFT (straight flight technology) model for players looking for more draw-bias. It checks in at 460cc, with a lighter weight weight (D1), and the centre of gravity closer to the heel to promote a draw flight through face-closure and gear effect.

Commonalities

Although each model is crafted to work with the swing dynamics of various players, each of the G425 drivers share many design features. That includes “Turbulator Technology” on the leading edge of the clubhead for reduced aerodynamic drag and the proprietary T9S+ forged face to accelerate face flexing, for higher ball speeds. Internally the Ti-8-1-1- club body is enhanced with an internal rib structure to refine the impact acoustics. Each head is also supplemented with a lightweight, 8-position hosel for loft (+-1.5º) and lie (up to 3º flatter) adjustments to further dial in ball flight.

Additional Specs

Head weights: 208 (LST), 206g (MAX), 202g (SFT)

Swingweight: D3 (MAX), D4 (LST), D1 (SFT)

Std. length: 45 3/4″ (Alta CB Slate 55); 45 1/4″ (PING Tour and optional stock)

Stock shaft: PING Alta CB (counter-balanced) Slate (SR, R, S, X)

Optional stock shafts: PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X), Alta Distanza Red (SR), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 (R, S) and 65 (R, S, X), Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 (R, S, X)

Grips: Arccos Caddie Smart Grip Program

The Arccos Caddie Smart Grip (Golf Pride Lite 360 Tour Velvet) in one of four sizes (Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White/Std, and Gold +1/32”) is the standard grip on all G425 clubs. Golfers who purchase a set of six or more G425 irons in one transaction are entitled to eight free Arccos Screw-In sensors and a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie App. Golfers who purchase one or more G425 driver, fairway wood, hybrid, iron (up to five) or Crossover are eligible for 14 free Arccos Screw-In sensors and the 90-day app free trial for a small shipping and handling fee.

CDN MSRP for G425 Drivers: $670.00 each

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



