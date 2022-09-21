Product Watch: PING PLD Anser Patent 55 copper putter drops September 26; only 55 available

If you want one, you better act fast.

The fully-machined PING PLD Anser Patent 55 putter being released periodically and as a limited edition and the third one, this time in copper, will become available on September 26 at 2 p.m. ET. through pingpld.com.

Exciting news but fair warning, there is only 55 of them and the first two releases in the series sold out in less than three minutes. Yes, you heard that right…in under 180 seconds.

The collector edition putter are a nod to the patent for the PING putter that was issued some 55 years ago, starting a revolution in putter designed and becoming one of the most copied shapes in golf.

This latest edition was made in copper as a tribute to the state of Arizona, the leading producer of copper in the United States, and also the home of PING. The milled-model is crafted in the USA, is serialized for collector purposes, and will be sold for $790 (USD). There is a limit of one per customer.

PING PLD Anser Patent 55 Collection

“The celebration of the Anser patent’s 55th anniversary through our PLD program has been very exciting and rewarding,” said PING Executive Chairman John A. Solheim in a release. “It’s generated renewed interest in the Anser story and shed deserving light on its game-changing role in putter engineering and the continued influence it has on putter designs today.”

“The first two versions of the PLD Anser Patent 55 sold out in less than three minutes, so we’re encouraging those interested to be ready promptly when we make them available on Monday,” he said. “Several golfers have acquired the first two versions and we expect they’ll be ready on Monday to add to their collection in hopes of collecting all four.”

The final PLD Anser Patent 55 is gold plated and milled from stainless steel. It will be available on December 12.

