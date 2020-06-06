Product Watch: PUMA IGNITE NXT CRAFTED Footwear

In an era when many golf shoes have taken a “hi-tech” approach, including within their own brand, PUMA Golf is reaching back for a touch of the past for the new models they are releasing to the market today..

The addition of a natural leather saddle is the turn PUMA has taken with the new IGNITE NXT CRAFTED shoes, giving a different visual option to a shoe design that has received praise for its comfort levels and incorporation of modern features.

“The IGNITE NXT Crafted perfectly fuse the beauty of handcrafted shoemaking with modern development techniques to deliver optimum elegance and peak performance,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, PUMA Golf. “With the combination of style and performance these shoes will appeal to a wide variety of golfers – those who appreciate the classic look of a leather saddle shoe and those who value modern comfort and stability technologies being a part of their game.”

Like other IGNITE models they look to over 100 lugs on the sole for traction and generous use of technologies to decrease the impact on your feet with each impact while having plenty of lightweight support.

There are four colour-way options being offered (White-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Black-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Peacoat-Leather Brown-Team Gold and White-Hi-Rise-Team Gold) in sizes of 7-14.

They’ll check in around the $200 mark at retail.