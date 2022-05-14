Product Watch: PUMA Pushes Out Premium Spikeless Golf Shoe

We get the question all the time – “What are some comfortable golf shoes that I can buy?”

That’s an easier question to answer these days. There are plenty more on the market now as designs have changed and manufacturers have adapted to create products to address the needs of differing golfers.

Yes, one shoe that is great for one golfer might not be the best for another, but if you take a swing around your local golf shop, you’ll more likely than ever to find something suitable.

Take the PUMA Golf PROADAPT ALPHACAT as one example.

Introduced earlier this year, these spikeless models represent the most advanced in that category for the brand to date.

They are also available is several variations including standard laced models for men and women and a DISC (laceless) model for men. And they all check in under $200.

Comfort, as mentioned, is a paramount feature. Some of the key elements contributing to that include the liberal use of various materials in the platform of the shoe, including ADAPT Foam (a combination of EVA Cushioning and an impact resistant polymer) and various other elements that help create a soft feel underfoot, even on the hardest of surfaces. They all support an upper that has an EXO Shell with an integrated TPU Film that shapes the structure and provides waterproofing that is backed by a one-year guarantee.

“The new PROADAPT ALPHACAT brings the exact energy and innovation we are about here at PUMA,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM, Footwear, PUMA Golf. “More golfers now than ever are wearing spikeless shoes, so when we approached the build of this shoe, our engineers and designers used both performance innovations and style trends to create the most advanced spikeless golf shoe PUMA has made to date. At the end of the day, the PROADAPT ALPHACAT gives golfers a shoe that they can feel confident in while looking great and performing at their best.”

PROADAPT ALPHACAT and PROADAPT ALPHACAT DISC are available in five colour-ways in men’s sizes 7-14. The ALPHACAT family also offers two colour-ways for women in sizes 5.5-12.

