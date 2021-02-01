Product Watch: Shot Scope Dives Into The Laser Rangefinder Market

They’ve managed to make major in-roads in the golf smart watch market with their V3 product, now Scotland-based company Shot Scope is taking their “shot” in another end of the yardage business, the laser rangefinder. They’ll also be very friendly to Canadians as they do so.

The rangefinder introduction is the PRO L1 Laser Rangefinder, recently released to Europe, but now available in North America.

The compact and lightweight PRO L1 is highlighted by Advanced Slope Technology, providing golfers with compensated distance whether a target is uphill or downhill from their location, and accurate up to 3.6 inches, c;aims the company. This function can easily be toggled on and off if being used for tournament play.

The PRO L1 also offers a Precision Clear Lens which allows users to seamlessly switch between the laser’s black and red dual optics, with the option to view distances in either yards or metres. With these options, regardless of lighting on the course, golfers will be able to capture the target and be confident in the number.

With six-times magnification, the PRO L1 has a range of up to 875 yards. The rangefinder also features Target Lock Vibration so it knows when the target is hit. The water-resistant laser was developed to play in all weather conditions, carrying conveniently positioned grip patches to prevent slipping from the hand.

A product which rivals competitors that have been in the rangefinder space for years, the PRO L1 includes a premium carrying case, lanyard, carry clip, cleaning cloth, replacement battery and 12-month limited warranty.

Shot Scope PRO L1 Laser Rangefinder

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said David Hunter, CEO, Shot Scope. “While this is our first rangefinder product, golfers can expect what they have come to know from Shot Scope over the past number of years. They will get the ultimate in performance and accuracy, at an affordable cost. We are extremely proud of the technology in this rangefinder.”

To enhance sales to the Canadian market, Shot Scope has also opened a fulfillment centre in Ontario.

“The Canadian market is really important to us, and we’ve been seeking a solution to cut down on shipping time, as well as reduce the cost for our Canadian customers,” said Hunter. “With this distribution center, we’ve addressed our concerns while enabling golfers across Canada full access to Shot Scope products in a more efficient and timely manner.”

Shipping time for Canadian customers has now been reduced from 10-20 days to 2-4 days.

The Shot Scope PRO L1 Laser Rangefinder, which conforms to the rules of golf, is available immediately. It is offered in two colour options – including blue and grey.

