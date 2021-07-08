Product Watch: TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver – New Club With Throwback Flair

Just over two decades ago, in 2000, TaylorMade entered a revival period for the brand in the metalwood category. the introduction of the 300 Series pushed them to centre stage in pro golf, and with consumers to follow.

The 300, 320, and 360 drivers still evoke fond memories for many golfers and that nostalgia will play into the hands of Taylormade as they revive the name in the form of a new, 307cc, small-headed driver – the 300 Mini Driver.

It’s been 20 years since we last made a metalwood this size. It was only natural to call it the 300 Mini Driver to acknowledge what the 300 Series meant to our brand and the game,” says Tomo Bystedt, Product Creation, Metalwoods, TaylorMade. “We blended the throwback look with modern carbon, titanium and steel construction to produce a club the speaks to TaylorMade loyalists while delivering distance from the tee and the fairway.”

The new mini-driver is a two-headed chameleon of sorts. While many players will see a compact driver shape that pleases them visually for various reasons, other will see a club that may be effective as a tool off the fairway for those shots where they want a little extra yardage. A low centre of gravity, fast face design, and a “Speed Pocket” in the front part of the sole all aid with the playability off the turf to get the golf ball launched effectively.

Also blending into the head package is a V-Steel sole for more effective turf interaction and a “Twist Face” design to better control off centre strikes.

A prototype model of the 300 Mini Driver appeared on Tour last month during the US Open and some Team TaylorMade athletes, including Dustin Johnson, are currently testing the design for potential play at this year’s Open Championship.

Pricing & Availability

300 Mini Driver will be available at retail on July 15, 2021. It has an MSRP of $529.99 CAD and will be offered in lofts of 11.5° and 13.5°. Mitsubishi MiDr Proto™ is the stock shaft offering, with numerous custom shaft options available, some at no additional cost. It comes stock with Golf Pride’s Z-Grip (47g).