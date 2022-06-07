Product Watch: Titleist Introduces New Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters

Three new models of the Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters are now available for pre-order and will be offered at retail later this month.

This trio of putters completes the mallet line-up after seven models -the Phantom X 5, 5.5, 7, 7.5, 9, 9.5 and 12, were released this past April. The new models are the Phantom X 5s, X 11, and X 11.5 which have already been used successfully on Tour.

Like their sister models, these ones also feature 303 stainless steel face construction that is milled precisely, a textured grip, and new graphics.

“With the 10-putter Phantom X lineup now complete, mallet players will have a full range of choices in Phantom X designs,” says designer Scotty Cameron. “From different neck and shaft configurations to the variety of overall head shapes, to our integration of solid stainless steel faces with aluminum sole components, the Phantom X family is all about premium precision milled mallets designed for those looking to make more putts. The all-new Phantom X 5s is our straight-shafted model for that ultra-mechanical stroke. The new Phantom X 11 and 11.5 have been refined and updated with the same look and feel of the current 2022 line including the new sole design and overall aesthetics.”

The models:

• Phantom X 5s: The popular Phantom X 5 wingback mid-mallet shape enters the line with a straight shaft and a milled topline sight line for players favoring a straight-back-straight-through putting stroke and zero offset. This straight shafted model has a solid milled stainless steel face, customizable sole weights and sports the line’s new precision milled aluminum sole plate design.

• Phantom X 11: Updated with the 2022 Phantom X sole design and new graphics, the high-MOI face-balanced wingback Phantom X 11 arrives with a mid-bend shaft and a solid precision milled 303 stainless steel face, topline, body and wings integrated with an aluminum flange/sole component with simple alignment cues and customizable stainless steel sole weights. The new Phantom X 11 shares design similarities with the wingback Phantom X 12 and Phantom X 5 yet provides a new option in performance-oriented mallets for players seeking high MOI and stability in a more compact platform.

• Phantom X 11.5: Identical to the Phantom X 11 except for its shaft configuration, the new 11.5 adds another compact mallet option to the high-tech Phantom X line. This high-MOI wingback mallet with a low-bend shaft for slight toe flow and a solid precision milled 303 stainless steel face, topline, body and wings integrated with an aluminum flange/sole component with simple alignment cues and customizable stainless steel sole weights features the line’s updated graphics and sole design.

Each new Phantom X putter features advanced stability weighting with two customizable stainless steel heel-toe weights and stepless steel shafts.

New Phantom X models come with an updated Pistolero Plus grip with a non-slip and decorative texture that, like its Pistolero Plus predecessors, has less taper in the low hand for the ideal combination of size, feel and feedback when paired with Phantom X mallet putters.

New 2022 Phantom X stainless steel putter heads all undergo Scotty’s silver mist process for a near-permanent, radiant, yet glare resistant, appearance and texture. The 6061 aircraft grade aluminum components have been misted and anodized black. Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme carries through to the back cavity of the new Phantom X 5s as unpainted, raw circles milled into the stainless steel. The sight line on the 5s is painted black, while sight lines on the Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 models are accented in light gray.

The new Phantom X 5s, Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 models will be available in select Titleist golf shops on Friday, June 17, 2022 and retail at $579 Canadian.

