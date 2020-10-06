Product Watch: Tour Edge 521 drivers

Illinois-based golf manufacturer Tour Edge is delving deep into the value segment of the industry once again. Over the next few weeks the company is unveiling a very deep line of Tour Edge Hot Launch products that encompass drivers, fairway metals, hybrids, and irons suitable for a wide spectrum of players.

The two drivers, the Hot Launch E521 and the Hot Launch C521, will likely attract the most eyeballs with their compelling combination of pricing and design elements.

In the E Series golfers will find gear that is all about assistance to the struggling golfer. A shallow face design with a low centre of gravity, offset, and light shafts mark the driver, giving a boost in launch and potentially distance.

For players who have are more experienced, the C Series has a more classic shape, is tailored toward mid-speed players, and still has help for getting the ball in the air easily.

“To provide a 20% gain in stability over the past two Hot Launch iterations is a win for any golfer seeking a more favourable and more consistent experience off the tee,” said designer David Glod. “With Hot Launch 521, we were able to achieve an M.O.I. that matches drivers in play on the professional tours that cost three to four times more. No one else is doing this with M.O.I. at this price point. The result is fantastic performance with more accurate drives due to the head resisting twisting at impact.”

Both new series of Hot Launch 521 feature a brand-new look with a sleek all-black PVD finish.

Hot Launch E521 Driver (Extreme Spec)

The Extreme Game Improvement Hot Launch E521 Driver features an extreme M.O.I. with a major emphasis on ease of launch, playability and correcting off-center hits and slices to go straighter.

The 460cc Hot Launch E521 Driver made from premium 6-4 Titanium is all about ease of use.

High Moment of Inertia – The Hot Launch E521 Driver is designed with a super-shallow-face in an extreme MOI boosting shape. An extremely high M.O.I. rating surpassing 5000 grams per cubic centimeter squared makes the E Series driver extremely stable and powerful.

This increased M.O.I. will increase ball speed on off-center hits and will keep shots straighter, while the low and back CG positioning creates high-flying, powerful tee shots.

The M.O.I. of the E Series Driver is 6% greater than the previous Hot Launch driver.

Houdini Sole Technology – Much of this M.O.I. boost is attributed to the new revolutionary Houdini Sole design seen only in the E Series.

The Houdini Sole is an emerging sole design innovation from the Tour Edge R&D team that pushes weight back as much as possible in a driver design.

The Houdini Sole includes an area of mass concentrated on the extreme trailing edge of the sole of the clubhead, as well as a curved leading edge under the face.

This all new shape and design created more area to put extra mass, allowing the Tour Edge engineers to precisely position weight in the head for an ultra-low and deep CG, optimizing launch conditions and greatly improving forgiveness off the face.

The Houdini Sole design propelled the CG placement to be 14% lower and 10% farther back than the award-winning HL4 Driver, making this the highest launching and easiest to hit driver Tour Edge has produced.

The Houdini Sole also allowed for an increase in the offset draw bias and extreme heel weighting that will naturally flight a slice much more effectively than standard golf clubs.

Heel Weighted, Offset/Shallow Cup Face, High Loft Designs – The strategically placed heel draw-bias weighting of the E Series offset designs are engineered to help golfers avoid slices and to increase launch conditions.

The super-shallow Cup Face design in the E Series driver produces higher launch angles and extreme ease of launch.

The face height is 11% lower its counterpart, the Hot Launch C521 Driver.

The E Series driver is at the USGA limit on front-to-back and heel-to-toe lengths to maximize forgiveness and to make launching the ball as easy as possible in a driver design. The lofts offered in the E Series are also higher than standard game improvement drivers at 10.5, 12 degrees and an HL version at 15 degrees.

“With these shallow faces and offset designs, on top of the higher lofts we offer, the Hot Launch E521 Driver is easily the leader in launch technology in today’s market,” said Glod.

Control Length Shaft Technology – Control Length Shaft Technology is optimized shorter shaft lengths that were designed specifically for the E Series metals to greatly improve accuracy and control, as well as to max out Smash Factor ratings.

Smash Factor is the measure of the amount of energy transferred from the club head to the golf ball. The higher the Smash Factor, the greater the energy transfer.

The driver shaft length of 44.5” is a half inch to one inch shorter on the Hot Launch E521 Driver compared to the standard in the industry for more consistency.

Premium Mitsubishi Fubuki Shaft – The Hot Launch E521 Driver comes stock with a super-light FUBUKI metalwood shaft by Mitsubishi Chemical that ranges from 45 grams to 55 grams depending on the flex.

The extremely light FUBUKI metalwood shafts features lower kick points and lower cycles per minute frequencies that promise to help players achieve maximum velocity and to produce a longer and straighter shots with a slightly drawn ball flight.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 10.5°, 12.5°, HL/15°

Available Lofts in Left-Handed: 10.5°

Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Fubuki (45-gram L-Flex, 50-gram A-Flex, 50-gram Regular Flex, 55-gram Stiff Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

Hot Launch C521 Driver (Competition Spec)

The Competition Spec Hot Launch C521 Driver features a modern–classic-style design for medium+ tempo swing speeds to attain maximum ball speed and increase forgiveness with upgraded acoustic properties with an optimized sound and feel.

The new driver design with a sloped crown is deeper from face to back and features a rear weight that equates to an extremely high M.O.I. measurement that will tighten dispersion and increase overall accuracy.

The Hot Launch C Series is for the player seeking optimal launch and spin rates, while still enjoying the benefits of extreme ease of use, forgiveness and accuracy.

This makes the Hot Launch C521 a game improvement driver for the competitive mindset and player preferences.

Diamond Face/ Cup Face Technology – The 460cc Hot Launch C521 Driver features Diamond Face technology, a breakthrough in face technology that features 39 different thick and thin diamond shapes or “mini-trampolines” behind the face.

Diamond Face technology produces a hotter face with faster ball speeds and better performance on off-center hits.

Previously, only Tour Edge Exotics clubs featured the Diamond Face innovation.

The forged four-piece 6-4 Titanium head also features a deeper Cup Face design that boosts face flex on off-center hits, maximizing ball speed on off-center hits.

“To be able to take an amazing innovation like Diamond Face that changed the level of what we produced with Exotics EXS, and to be able to bring it over to Hot Launch is a huge deal for the performance characteristics of these clubs,” said Glod. “This is going to help a lot of golfers gain speed and power.”

High Moment of Inertia/Rear Sole Weighting – This new design featuring a back weight to the extreme rear of the driver makes for an extremely high M.O.I. rating surpassing 5000 grams per cubic centimeter squared.

M.O.I. is a measure of a body’s resistance to angular acceleration or twisting at impact, meaning that the C Series Driver is an extremely stable and powerful driver. This increased M.O.I. will increase ball speed on miss hits and will keep shots straighter.

This further back rear sole weight placement delivers an 8% increase in M.O.I. over the previous Hot Launch iteration, a 20% gain in stability over the past two Hot Launch drivers.

The back weight also affects the CG positioning of the club, with a 12% lower CG and a 7% farther back CG.

This optimized CG positioning creates high-flying, powerful tee shots with an easy launch.

Acoustic Engineering – Vastly upgraded acoustic engineering is achieved though Acoustic Ribbing Channels on the inside of the fairway metal that provides an optimized sound and feel.

Power Channel – The Power Channel on the sole of the club behind the club face is 25% deeper for better weight distribution and increased face flexing.

The Power Channel delivers amplified ball speed and less spin, as well as added forgiveness on shots struck lower on the face.

Premium Aldila Rogue Shaft – The mid-high launch, mid-spin Aldila Rogue shaft was chosen for the Hot Launch C Series after extensive testing with Tour Edge’s one-of-a-kind swing robot T.E.D. (Tour Edge Development).

Aldila Rogue shafts are high-end performers that have won numerous times on the professional tours.

They are known for an even release for players that like a smooth, active feel by using advanced, high-modulus graphitic carbon fibers.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 9.5°, 10.5°, 12°

Stock Shaft: Aldila Rogue (50-gram L-Flex, 50-gram A-Flex, 60-gram Regular-Flex, 60-gram Stiff Flex and 60-gram X-Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

The new premium Hot Launch 521 Drivers will be available globally on November 1, 2020. They will retail for $229 [USD] and be backed by the Tour Edge Lifetime Warranty.

