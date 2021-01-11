Spin Consistency & More Face Flex Marks New PING G425 Fairways & Hybrids

The new PING G425 drivers will likely get the bulk of the attention as the new line is introduced for North America, South America, and Europe today, but don’t sleep on the new fairway woods and hybrids.

They will get their own step-up in design for 2021 in areas that are not as visually noticeable but can have a big impact on performance.

For marketing purposes PING is calling them “Facewrap” technology and “Spinsistency” but what they encompass are ways that help the user achieve faster ball speed and more consistency in their spin rates over the entire strike area, for more predictable results.

The former is a thin, maraging steel face that also ventures into the crown and sole. The result is more flex in the face across a wider area, creating higher ball speeds and controlling flex in various areas to help regulate spin rates.

PING G425 Fairway Facewrap

Supplementing the face material and design to better control spin rates for varied face strikes is a complex face curvature that regulates the face roll and lofts. PING says this has proven to be most effective in robot testing on low strikes. This is “Spinsistency”.

Each of the stainless steel headed fairways are enhanced with a tungsten weight to push up MOI and control the centre of gravity. They also sport a new alignment system on the leading edge of the crown, a three-dot marking.

There are three models available to suit various swings and desired ball flights, the most forgiving MAX model – 3W (14.5º), 5W (17.5º) 7W (20.5º), 9W (23.5º), the LST (Low Spin) variation – 3W (14.5º), and the draw-biased SFT (Straight Flight) – 3W (16º), 5W (19º) and 7W (22º) options. The hybrids are available in 2 (17º), 3 (19º), 4 (22º), 5 (26º), 6 (30º) and 7 (34º).

For further flight tuning all the fairways and hybrids utilize a lightweight, 8-position hosel for loft (+-1.5º) and lie (up to 3º flatter).

Specs

Fairway wood stock shaft: PING Alta CB Slate 65 (SR, R, S, X)

Fairway wood no-upcharge shaft options: PING Tour 65, 75 (R, S, X), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 75 (R, S, X), Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 (R), Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 80 (S, X)

Hybrid stock shaft: PING Alta CB Slate 70 (SR, R, S, X)

Hybrid optional stock shafts: PING Tour 85 (R, S, X); Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro 80 Orange (R, S, X), Aldila Rogue Black Hybrid 95 (TS, TX)

CDN MSRP (fairway woods): $400.00 each

CDN MSRP (hybrids): $360.00 each

Grips: Arccos Caddie Smart Grip Program

The Arccos Caddie Smart Grip (Golf Pride Lite 360 Tour Velvet) in one of four sizes (Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White/Std, and Gold +1/32”) is the standard grip on all G425 clubs. Golfers who purchase a set of six or more G425 irons in one transaction are entitled to eight free Arccos Screw-In sensors and a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie App. Golfers who purchase one or more G425 driver, fairway wood, hybrid, iron (up to five) or Crossover are eligible for 14 free Arccos Screw-In sensors and the 90-day app free trial for a small shipping and handling fee.

