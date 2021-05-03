Product Watch: Swing Caddie SC300i Launch Monitor

A key to improving is golf is to have quality, measurable data that you can use to help you make decisions.

Increasingly there are more options to help you with this, including consumer-level launch monitors that seem to improve with each generation. That’s the case for California-based VOICE CADDIE, a company that continues to push forward with their product line. The latest for them is the SC300i, which launched just a few weeks ago.

Designed for use in both indoor and outdoor settings, the company claims the new model has a major improvement in battery life compared to previous models, boosting it as much as 66%.

The SC300i measures and calculates from a Doppler-radar platform, providing data like carry/total distance, ball speed, swing speed, launch angle, apex, smash factor, and spin (spin data displayed in MySwingCaddie app only).

It also makes use of atmospheric pressure sensors to help determine calculations.

Selling for around (USD) $500, the device has voice output of distance and makes use easier through an included remote control. It can be used with or without (there is a built-in display) the complementary MySwing Caddie app that is available for both IOS and Android, but its use certainly enhances the overall experience.

Through the app, users can share their session data to their mobile device (phone or tablet) for deeper analysis. By using the app they can track and save data, use video to record swings, incorporate graphic and data overlays, and view key swing and ball flight metrics. Data and videos are captured and saved automatically, allowing golfers to evaluate each practice session, and analyze performance, improvement, and progress.

www.voicecaddie.com

