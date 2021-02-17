That Pop Bottle Might Be Your Next Golf Bag; Sun Mountain Introduces ECO-LITE

The next plastic bottle you recycle may find its way to a fairway some day. Long-time golf bag manufacturer Sun Mountain is looking to material made from the previously used vessels to make their latest products – the Eco-Lite Golf Bags.

The fabric used in each bag utilizes approximately twenty-five 600 ml bottles. The bags comes in two variations – the Eco-Lite Stand Bag and the Eco-Lite Cart Bag.

The Eco-Lite Stand Bag features a 9”, 4-way top with Sun Mountain’s proprietary easy-on, easy-off E-Z Lite Dual Strap System. The stand bag offers five pockets including a velour-lined valuables pocket, sizeable apparel pocket, and a hydration sleeve. Eco-Lite Stand Bag is available in five different colours and weighs less than four pounds.

The Eco-Lite Cart Bag features a 10” top with fourteen individual full-length dividers to organize and protect clubs. The cart bag offers eleven pockets including a velour-lined valuables pocket, vented cooler pocket, sizeable apparel pocket, and multiple accessory pockets. Two utility handles help when lifting the bag on and off a golf cart. Eco-Lite Cart Bag is available in five colours and weighs less than six pounds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



