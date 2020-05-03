Product Watch: Tour Edge, Under Armour, PING

PING Hoofer Lite

It’s tough to argue with the quality of PING golf bags and we expect you will see a rise in market share for the brand in this product segment. This comes on the back of designs like the PING Hoofer Lite, which sports a well-organized four-way top and seven roomy pockets to handle all your needs. Highly notable is the new strap connector that makes putting the bag on and taking it off a smooth operation. A ton of colours are offered and this bag possesses a nice balance of overall weight versus storage space.

www.ping.com

Tour Edge Exotics EXS220 Fairways

Surprisingly, even with use (often unpaid) on the PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR, the fairway woods from Tour Edge still don’t get the attention they deserve. Part of a complete line of products these woods perform equal to some of the best known on the market and come in five loft options. First time testers will note the slipstream sole that helps the head glide through the turf and the sleek profile address that instils confidence.

www.touredge.com

Under Armour UA Hover Show SL

Comfort has been a hallmark for Under Armour since they dove into the golf shoe game and the HOVR models are among their best in this category. A spikeless model, it is waterproof, and we can attest to their ability to resist water after extensive testing on a trip to Northern Ireland. They are also so lightweight that you hardly notice them on your feet.

www.underarmour.com