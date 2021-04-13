PUMA FUSION EVO Shoes Checking Off A Lot of Boxes

It’s not often that you find a golf shoes that cover off a complete range of golfers, from women and men, and to juniors as well. Add to that a wide range of size and width options, a promise of extreme comfort, plus attractive pricing, and you start to turn some heads.

That’s exactly what PUMA Golf is hoping for with the launch of their spikeless FUSION EVO shoes. All aspects of them seem to aim directly at the demographic of people starting to play the game, or returning to it, as part of the recent bump in golf interest.

The family of shoes includes Men’s Grip Fusion PRO 3.0, Women’s Laguna Fusion Slip On, Women’s Laguna Fusion Sport, and the Junior’s Grip Fusion Evo.

The key element in the models is the use of FUSION Foam, a mix of super soft EVA foam and ultra responsive rubber. The intent of this in the design is to provide maximum comfort, the attribute sought out by casual golfers more than anything else when they purchase golf shoes.

Aiding the comfort levels, especially for the male golfers, is the option of sizing from 7-17 in both medium and extra wide fit, the latter built with a wider last, midsole, and outsole.

Additional features of the shoes include elements that help secure the foot, including a mesh bootie construction upper, a TPU Heel Clip and webbing straps (PWRStrap Fit System).

The outsole serves up traction through the use of hexagonal traction lugs on the outsole.

Visit pumagolf.cobragolf.ca for more info.

