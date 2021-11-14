PXG Tackles The Emerging Player Golf Equipment Market With New 0211 Z Products

Ever since they came charging into the golf market several years back, PXG has not been afraid to forge their own path. They busted on to the scene with premium golf equipment products in the upper limits of the market, from a pricing perspective, and that alone earned space in the minds of golfers.

Since then they have continued to push head with high-end clubs and then recently delved into a mid-level pricing strategy utilizing past models at lower selling points.

Of course, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has brought new golfers to the game and now golf club manufacturers are scrambling to meet their needs, from a supply, price, and performance perspective. They also need to build loyalty to their brand among golfers who are currently void of allegiances. You have to imagine they realize that if a golfer starts with PXG set that the likelihood of them looking to the brand for the their next yet will be increased.

Enter the new PXG 0211 Z golf clubs, which will be officially launched on November 12 but are already shipping.

The clubs, designed as a 10-piece set, blend performance benefits that are typically needed by novice golfers as they develop their golf swings. That means, easy to launch woods and irons, with fewer club selection choices.

The full set includes a PXG Driver, Fairway, Hybrid, and six distinctive Hybrid-Irons (6-9, PW, S). A PXG 0211 putter, as well as a PXG golf bag and hat round out the set.

“We know what beginner and occasional golfers are up against,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “So, we decided to develop a revolutionary product that aligns with their ability. Our testing has shown that these clubs are so good that beginners start enjoying the game with a full bag after just one lesson from their local pro.”

Stemming from PXG’s flagship golf clubs and with innovative new technologies baked into the product design, the all-new 0211 Z lineup prioritizes ease of use for novice and occasional golfers alike.

Product descriptions, according to the company;

The 0211 Z Driver, 0211 Z Fairway, and 0211 Z Hybrid Woods feature an innovative low-profile, carbon fiber head design and a high-speed face made from premium materials. Each club also presents PXG’s proprietary Precision Weighting Technology and vibration dampening Honeycomb TPE Inserts. These technologies work in concert to deliver all out forgiveness on mishits and a high trajectory on every shot.

Helping to promote a higher launch, more spin, and a higher moment-of-inertia (MOI) off the tee, the PXG 0211 Z Driver presents an oversized clubhead design, 16-degrees of loft, and a tall, high speed Ti412 face. Dual Honeycomb TPE Inserts optimize the center-of-gravity (GC) location and improve sound and feel.

The PXG 0211 Z Fairway and Hybrid designs promote a low, deep CG location and high MOI. The crown geometry presents dropped heel and toe areas to help keep spin in an optimal range. The squared face, made from high strength HT1770 stainless steel, creates a larger face area for maximum ball speed even on off-center hits. The Honeycomb TPE Insert moves the CG low and back in the clubhead for additional forgiveness.

PXG 0211 Z Hybrid-Irons offer a unique, hollow-bodied construction that incorporates the distance producing technology of a hybrid and the trajectory of an iron to deliver PXG’s highest flying, easiest to hit, most forgiving irons – yet. The clubhead construction, including the large profile, allows for an extremely deep CG, which promotes forgiveness and an effortless, high trajectory. The two-tone cosmetic with a wrapped groove creates a defined topline and sole shape.

Retail pricing for the new PXG 0211 Z clubs, in U.S. dollars.

Price: