Q&A Profile: The Full Circle Journey of Steve Martineau

With Jeff Bauder

When Steve Martineau accepted the job of General Manager of the Prescott Golf Club this past winter, it was like a link in the circle of life fell into place. We recently chatted with Steve for the 613Golfer Podcast to dig a little deeper. This is selected excerpt of questions from that interview. You can watch/listen to the entire show at this link.

FGM. How did you get your start in the golf business, where did it start, and did it all begin?

SM. I grew up in Prescott and my dad was a member at the golf club. He was one of the original owners of the 9-hole property; he had shares on it. He introduced me to the game when I was probably eight or nine years old and I actually have memories of coming home and saying to my mom, “I hit the ball in the air.” That is what hooked me, actually seeing the ball carry. From that point on my parents would get me to the golf course in the morning when summer came. I literally lived at the golf course. I just fell in love with the place, the game and Prescott Golf Club. I felt like I was part of a family; it felt like home. When Thom Miller got hired in 1985, I got a job in the back shop for four years with Thom before I went down to college in North Carolina at Methodist University.

That did not work out too well. I was homesick. We didn’t have a range here (Prescott GC) until 1988 so I was not big on practice. I came home, came back to work for Thom and started as a member of the CPGA (now PGA of Canada) in 1989. From then I worked in a bunch of different clubs around Ottawa, I worked as the head pro at Greyhawk for a year in 1998, then got the job as GM and Head Pro at Iroquois in ’99.

FGM. You left Iroquois in 2006; left the business, and even went so far as to get your amateur status back, correct?

SM. There was a lot that went into that decision. I was let go at the end of my contract. They didn’t feel like they could financially afford me, so we parted ways. I had pretty much decided I didn’t want to leave the Iroquois area. We’d lived there since 1999; I’m still there today. Just love the community, love the people. It’s a safe, small town, very similar to Prescott, and I didn’t want to go and uproot the family. In ’06 I would have had a ten-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. They were in school; my wife had a good job, so I wanted to find something nearby.

With not many jobs close by in golf, Steve ended up at Proctor & Gamble, despite not knowing anything about manufacturing and production. He joined them in January of ’07. After a couple years he decided that he loved competitive golf but did not see himself returning to the business, so playing dues to the PGA to play a few events would not be worth it. After a two-year waiting period, he was re-instated as an amateur in 2009. As fate would have it, Steve’s time at P&G ended after when the company moved operations, turning his attention back to golf.

SM. I finished there (P&G) May 13th (2020) and came to Bill (Prescott Head Pro Bill Minkhorst) here at the golf shop and said I was available for the summer, do you need any help, just to keep myself busy and out of my wife’s hair. So, I worked three days a week in the shop last year and just golfed and had the best summer of my life.

FGM. In 2021, you’re back in the golf business now as the General Manager at the Prescott Golf Club How did you decide to come back into the golf business; how did that all come about?

SM. The GM role has opened in 2019 and I had applied for it and I ended up finishing second in that search. I was upset at the time, I felt I was the right person for the job, I thought they should have chosen me, but when I look back on it had I taken the job at that point I wouldn’t have gotten a severance package at Proctor & Gamble. Being on that last year and working here I got to know the people here. I’ve known a lot of the members here for a long time but there is a lot of new members that I hadn’t, so I got to introduce myself to them and they got to know me.

At the end of this past year, I was notified that the GM job was open again and they wanted to make sure I was going to apply. So, I went through the process ands was fortunate to be hired.

It’s a dream come true. It’s the job I’ve always wanted in life. I feel I have a lot to offer the club. I bleed PGC. When I was working, I would still come play here. My dad’s name in on the founders stone at the front. Part of me is here; always will be here. The opportunity to come home and work here at the club was one I could not turn down. I’m just happy to be here.

To hear the 2021 plans at the Prescott Golf Club from Steve (including upgrades to the patio, range facility, bunkers, and cart paths), please tune in to the 613Golfer Podcast.

