Golf Quebec Crowns Provincial Bantam, Pee-Wee, and Mosquito Champions

Drummondville, August 3, 2021 – Tuesday, August 3rd saw the conclusion of the Quebec Provincial Bantam, Pee-Wee, and Mosquito Championships at the Club de golf Drummondville. Over two days many players showcased their skills with athletes from both Quebec and Ontario ultimately prevailing.

Zachary Bourgeois and Florence Ho, Mosquito Champions

Mosquito (9-10 years old)

A single day of competition decided the youngest provincial junior champions for 2021.

Zack Bourgeois (Le Blainvillier) was the class of the division with a round of 73 (+1) to win by an astonishing 26 shits over his nearest rival. Adam Lauzon (Vallée du Richelieu) took second place at 99 (+26) while Rafael Dagenais (public golfer) and William Landry (Les Saules) shared third place at 101 (+29).

The only girl in the female division, young Florence Ho (public golfer) competed with the boys to post 110 and be awarded the title.

Claire Hu and Chase Jerome, Pee-Wee Champions

Pee-Wee (11-12 years old)

With an opening round that included an eagle, Chase Jerome of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club finished the first day with the after a 70 (-2). Trailing by five strokes, Jimmy Galbraith (Le Maître) and Landon Van Loon (Upper Canada) were tied for second as they finished the first round with a 77 (+5).

Jerome was able to maintain his position and take the win by adding a second round of 76 (+4), giving him a total score of 146. It was Van Loon who held on to second place (77-79 -156), while Jimmy Galbraith and Oscar Ricketts (Beaconsfield) shared third place at 157 (+13).

In the girls’ division, Justine Duguay of Royal Québec posted +15 in the first round, putting her in the lead. She was closely followed by Gracelyn Xiao (Rivermead) and Claire Hu (Whitlock), who shot +16 and +17, respectively.

The competition was fairly tight between the three girls in the first round, but it was with a second round of 87 (+15) for a total of 176, that Hu managed to come out on top. Xiao came in second with an overall score of 187 (+43) while Duguay took third place at 193 (+49).

Émile Lebrun and Ann-Sophie Bourgault, bantam champions

Bantam (13-14 years old)

In the bantam category, Atlas Ibit of the Greyhawk Golf Club in Ontario matched par in the first round just like the 2020 Bantam Champion, Émile Lebrun (Île de Montréal).

Both golfers started the second day in contention for the title, but the young Montrealer managed to gain the upper hand and capture the victory with a second round of 73 (+1). Second place went to Henry Dao of La Vallée du Richelieu (74-75 – 149). Ibit ultimately shared third place with Andy Mac (74-76 – 150) and Zach Pageau (74-76 – 150), both of Pinegrove, and Carter O’Brien of Prescott (73-77-150).

In the girls’ category, Ann-Sophie Bourgault of Le Maître de Mont-Tremblant was also successful at defending the Bantam title that she had captured in 2020. She combined scores of 76 (+4) and 78 (+6), for a total of 154 (+10).

Second place went to Avery Nordman (Canadian Golf & Country Club), who posted a cumulative score of 167 (+23). Mia Poirier (Victoriaville) and Charlotte Boudreau (Île de Montréal) tied for third with an overall score of 177 (+33).

